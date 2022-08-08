ESA website publishes photos of James Webb in high resolution

The first photos produced by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) were published in early July.

The deepest picture ever taken of the Universe, this collision between galaxies, for example, could help researchers explore galaxies that emerged a few hundred thousand years after the Big Bang. On the other hand, people who don’t necessarily understand astronomy, but appreciate photos, can use them to decorate their desktop.

All images captured by James Webb were released in high resolution on the website of the European Space Agency (ESA), which conceived the telescope alongside NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA). you can access them in this link.

The site also provides information about the photos, in addition to indicating which equipment tools were used for the click. the image of Carina Nebulafor example, was made from NIRCam, a near-infrared camera.

James Webb Telescope

Despite having been sent into space only in December 2021, the James Webb is a telescope planned since 1996. Scientists aimed to create machinery capable of seeing as far as the Hubble, launched in 1990.

And so they did. James Webb makes its observations in the infrared spectrum, which allows it to capture stars and galaxies that are up to 13.5 billion light-years away from Earth. This means that it is able to obtain information from systems and stars that formed just 300 million years after the Big Bang.

The telescope’s mission is expected to last 10 years, but the equipment has enough fuel to run in the Universe for up to two decades. Many revelations (and breathtaking photos) should be presented by James Webb as time goes on.