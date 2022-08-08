Events that could impact the stock market this week

Updated at 23:05

Events on the market’s radar this week:

Copom Minutes

Analysts and investors are looking forward to the release of the minutes of the last meeting of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), held last week. The document will be released on Tuesday, 9, at 8 am.

Technology and e-commerce stocks rose sharply as the market expects the Committee to leave the Selic rate unchanged at the next September meeting.

In the communiqué that accompanied the last Copom decision, however, the committee members left the door open for a residual increase of 25 basis points in the Selic.

official inflation

Another important data that focuses the attention of the market is the official inflation. The Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for the month of July will also be released on Tuesday, 9th. Market analysts expect deflation in the month.

Economic activity and inflation in the US

Figures related to economic activity and inflation are prominent in the United States. On Wednesday, at 9:30 am, the consumer price index (CPI) will be released.

On Thursday, at the same time, the producer price index (PPI) will be presented. For both indices, analysts are predicting a slowdown.

Quarterly balance sheets in Brazil

Dozens of companies will release their results for the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22) this week. Highlight for the giants Itaú, Banco do Brasil and BB Seguridade. See the schedule below. We remind you that companies can change the dates:

Monday, 8

BB Seguridade, Banco Pan – before market opening.

Itaú, São Martinho, Direcional, Neogrid, Portobello – after the market closes.

Tuesday, 9

Banco ABC Brasil – before market opening.

CVC, Banco BTG Pactual, Copel, Cury, Alupar, Taurus, Armac, Log-In, CBA, CSU CardSystem, Valid – after market close.

Wednesday, 10

Banco do Brasil, Minerva, Equatorial, Taesa, BRF, Braskem, MRV, SLC Agrícola, Banrisul, Vittia, Lavvi, Moura Dubeux, Boa Vista, Fras-Le, Metal Leve, Iochpe-Maxion, Santos Brasil, PetroReconcavo, 3R, Estapar , Mater Dei, Dimed, Aliansce Sonae, SulAmérica, Positivo, TradersClub, Unifique, C&A, Smartfit, Oceanpact, Grupo Soma, Petz – after market close.

Thursday, 11

Blue – before market opening.

Magazine Luiza, Via, Cogna, JBS, Marfrig, Azul, Cyrela, B3, Randon, Localiza, Bradespar, Locaweb, Jalles Machado, Banco BMG, JHSF, Plano&Plano, Trisul, Light, Hidrovias do Brasil, Rumo, Ferbasa, Enauta, Raízen , Sabesp, Hapvida, Hermes Pardini, BRMalls, Bemobi, Infracommerce, Arezzo & Co, Americanas, Burger King Brasil, Enjoei, Grupo Mateus, Natura, Marisa Lojas, Renova Energia, Miter, Sequoia, Sinqia – after market close.

Friday, 12

Eletrobras, Cemig, Cosan, M. Dias Branco, Ser Educacional, Brisanet, SBF Group, Mobly, Vivara, EZTec – after the market closed.

Enauta: scheduled stop at Atlanta Field in final phase

Wilson Ferreira Jr. is elected president of Eletrobras

Santander Brasil announces R$ 1.7 billion in interest on equity. See the details:

Portobello will pay dividends on September 1

Petrobras signs new amendment with YPFB

Petrobras completes the sale of assets in Ceará to 3R

Celesc reports net income of R$101 million in 2Q22

