Ex-BBB disappears and father makes heartbreaking appeal: ‘Much missed’

After the outcome at BBB, the famous disappeared from the map and her father made an outburst on TV

O BBB 22, shown earlier this year on Globo, was undoubtedly a resounding success and had a lot of repercussion in the media. But, one sister in particular burst into the spotlight only after breaking out of confinement.

The reality show participant is the ex-BB Maria, who was involved in some controversies in the attraction and as soon as she left the most watched house in the country, she fled the spotlight and was seen in rare moments.

During an interview with the program ‘A Tarde é Sua’, by Sonia Abrão, on RedeTV!, the father of the former BBB, Carlos Câmara, made an appeal in front of the cameras to get back in touch with the actress and singer.

According to him, the heiress is missing and since the end of the reality show they have had no contact. The man also reported that he has no idea of ​​the removal. “Maria is upset with me and I am upset with her”, said the distressed father. “Maria didn’t look for me”, he added.

INGRATITUDE?

In the statement, the desperate father also asked the ex-BBB to look for him and explain the reason for the disappearance. “I want to tell her that I love her very much (sic), that I miss her so much”, he said.

At another time, Carlos revealed that he was blocked by his daughter on social media. “I think she’s ungrateful,” he snapped, outraged at the situation.