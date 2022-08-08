Ex complains about distance from son and actress counters

Amaury Nunes, 39, businessman and ex-husband of actress Karina Bacchi, 45, posted on his Instagram this morning a video where he wishes a happy birthday to Enrico, the couple’s son, and regrets his distance.

“I can’t be with you today, but I would like to send you this message. If it’s not today, in a few months or years, you can see and know that you have a father who loves you, who never abandoned you and will never abandon you. “, begins Amaury.

“I wanted to wish you a wonderful day, may you enjoy your birthday. May you know that my love for you is unconditional. It doesn’t depend on anything or anyone. I will always love you and be here. is 5 years old or 10 or 15. I’m here for you. You taught me what pure and true love from father to son is. We have this connection”, he adds.

“Regardless of the differences that your father and mother have today, I didn’t want that to interfere in this relationship. But I respect them. I wanted to stay here, wishing you the best birthday in the world”, concludes Amaury.

In the comments, Karina Bacchi spoke out, lightly rebutting Amaury’s statements.

Karina Bacchi responds to ex-husband’s comment Image: Playback/Instagram

“The words seem beautiful, but everything has a reason. It is not for nothing that justice says otherwise. May God have mercy and give you grace to be more true in your next family”, wrote the actress.

Karina and Amaury’s marriage came to an end in May of this year.

to the columnist of splash Lucas Pasin, Bacchi confirmed the separation and said he would not “compromise with lies” about the reason for their separation, calling speculations that the separation happened because of religious fanaticism on his part untrue.

At the time, Amaury also spoke out, classifying as a lie some of the comments he read about the separation and emphasizing that the respect between the two continued.