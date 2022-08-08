Ex-wife denies abusive contract as businesswoman

Day Cardoso, ex-wife of Wanderley Cardoso, rebutted the accusations of the artist’s daughter, Cintia, of having made an abusive contract as the singer’s manager.

“I had signed a contract that we later discovered was not ideal for me”, said Wanderley, in an interview with TV Record’s “Domingo Espetacular”. According to the singer, a clause in the document made by the ex prohibited him from performing. She denies the accusations.

“I don’t remember who did [o contrato]but it was Wanderley who had it done,” Day said on the show.

Mother of the artist’s 19-year-old son, the woman claimed that she gave up her own artistic career to manage her then-husband’s.

The public fight began with Cintia claiming that her father was unable to play shows because of the contract he had with Day.

“She had to be together, had to authorize [ele a fazer shows]. But there came a time when he didn’t want her around anymore”, said Cintia. “Maybe he didn’t have the strength, he didn’t have the courage alone and asked me for help”.

The artist’s daughter shared an audio sent by her father on a messaging app. “I wanted you to end this contract so I could get back to playing shows,” Wanderley says on the recording. “Once it’s resolved, will you talk to me, please, because I’m tired of being stuck here.”

The breach of contract had a stipulated fine of 200 minimum wages, which Day denied having established. “NoThe my head, it was 20 salary minimums. Noto I did it, I just gave up the documents, but no I am concerned with it,” said the former businesswoman.

With the help of his daughter, Wanderley Cardoso managed to break off the partnership with his ex-wife and Day gave up receiving the severance pay. Cintia said that her father is already in negotiations to return to the stage.