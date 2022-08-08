Family asks for prayers for recovery of Anne Heche, hospitalized in serious condition

“Anne is in stable condition at the moment,” says a statement released by her publicist. “Her family asks for your prayers and positive thoughts. We also ask that you respect her privacy at this difficult time. Thank you.”

The accident occurred around 10:55 am in Los Angeles. The police department told Deadline that the vehicle the actress was driving was speeding when she left the lane and collided with a residence.

A police representative told CNN that the car was completely engulfed in flames, as was the house that was impacted. The actress was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The network also spoke to a person close to the actress who said she is in the ICU. “She’s lucky to be alive,” the source said. “She has severe burns and a long recovery ahead of her. Her team and family are still trying to understand what happened.”

According to TMZ, before the most serious crash, the actress had already crashed into the wall of a garage in the condominium. She would have been scared by the beginning of agglomeration and, when trying to leave the place, ended up causing a new collision, followed by the fire.

Heche, who has a long career as an actress, is best known for the romantic comedy “Six Days, Seven Nights” (1998) and the disaster movie “Volcano: The Fury” (1997), as well as a long relationship with the presenter. Ellen DeGeneres, 64. She had several projects in the works. (Folhapress)