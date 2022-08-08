Famous actor suffers lethal heart attack and has confirmed death

The actor had his death confirmed after suffering a heart attack in the early hours of the day

Another great acting star had his death confirmed this Saturday, August 6th, it is the actor from Rio Grande do Sul Sirmar Antunes, who was 67 years old. The artist had more than 50 years of career and made history by joining the cast of great plays and successful films across the state, currently the artist was away from work and lived in the Casa do Artista Riograndense.

According to information released to the press, the actor suffered a lethal heart attack in the early hours of the day, he was rescued, however, he could not resist and died. According to the GZH website, the wake and burial should take place at the João XXIII Ecumenical Cemetery, but there is still no information on times.

On television, the actor was hired by Bandeirantes in 1970, right at the beginning of his career. Later, the veteran worked in social projects and became an art educator for low-income young people in the theater area. At the end of his career, Sirmar even won a trophy last year, during the Gramado Film Festival: “With this award, we intend to do justice to the invaluable contribution of Sirmar Antunes to Rio Grande do Sul cinema: an icon whose history is intertwined that of our cinema and whose image is immortalized in so many works that mark our production”, justified the jury of the event at the time.

In addition to being an actor and educator, the famous actor also had knowledge in direction and lighting, leaving a legacy in the state’s arts and being a great reference as an artist.