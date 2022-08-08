Fernando Diniz justifies not taking advantage of Yago in the Fluminense team

Once an almost undisputed starter at Fluminense, Yago has been little used in the team recently. After the 1-0 victory over Cuiabá, on Sunday, at Maracanã, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship, Fernando Diniz was asked about the loss of space for the midfielder/midfielder.

With much praise for the player, the tricolor coach pointed out the moment of other athletes on the team. He even mentioned the experienced Willian Bigode. He claims to regard them as “one of the holders”.

— If Felipe comes in, suddenly Martinelli doesn’t come in… They can only play 11 and only five can change. He entered one of the games backwards. He is a player that I like a lot, but everything is very similar. At some point he can enter and even become a starter. It’s just that you can’t change 11. He didn’t come in and Martinelli came in, you can’t put everyone in… Nonato is having a good time too, but, on the contrary, I have only one solution. Yago Felipe is a player who helps a lot, very hardworking, he has a history within the club. He is one of the starters, although he has been a little involved, as well as Willian Bigode. Fluminense is an extremely qualified team. And players have a very similar leveling. It’s a matter of choice and feeling, that in the detail for one or the other to play, either to be a starter or to enter the games. The level is very similar, so it’s a matter of detail and perception of what I think is best for Fluminense at this moment – ​​he said.