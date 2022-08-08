Ferraresi arrives in São Paulo this Monday and should be presented by Tuesday as a new tricolor reinforcement

Sources from the board of Sao Paulo heard by THROW! point out that the club awaits the arrival of defender Nahuel Ferraresi in the capital of São Paulo this Monday (8). The expectation is that he will undergo medical exams at the Barra Funda CT and be officially presented as a new tricolor reinforcement before the return duel of the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana against Ceará, at 19:15 (Brasília time) on Wednesday (10), at Castelão.

The 23-year-old Venezuelan is the second athlete belonging to the City Group to arrive at Tricolor on a free one-year loan contract, with the Brazilian club only paying salaries. He has options to extend his temporary contract for another six months until the end of the local season or to buy the rights outright, fixed at approximately 6 million euros (about R$31.5 million).

Before him, Tricolor presented another Nahuel, Bustos, a 24-year-old Argentine striker who landed at Morumbi in the same contractual molds and was already officially presented by the club last Friday (5), at the Barra Funda CT.

According to what was found by L!, Ferraresi is one of the most awaited pieces by coach Rogério Ceni, who has chronic problems in the squad with the lack of defenders – only Miranda, Léo and Diego Costa are available, in addition to the juniors Luizão and Beraldo. The lack of options has made the coach improvise the right-back Rafinha in the sector in some matches.

Ferraresi was revealed by Deportivo Táchira and drew worldwide attention after leading his country’s team to a historic runner-up in the world. He ended up being hired by the Arab conglomerate, which took him to Manchester City, England, the main team under his command. However, the athlete was not approved by coach Josep Guardiola in training. Since then he has been touring Portuguese football, passing through Porto, Moreirense and Estoril.

His negotiation took longer than Bustos’ for a few reasons: the main one was the player’s resistance to leaving Portugal, where he was based. Afterwards, he had to work out contractual details with City Group to be loaned out again. The clauses are kept confidential.

For the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, Ferraresi presents more outstanding numbers than Arboleda, absolute holder of São Paulo and Ecuador, the latter qualified for the World Cup at the end of the year.

Like the Argentine namesake, Ferraresi can only be registered in the Brazilian Championship at this first moment. Registration for the Copa do Brasil is closed and the player depends on the classification of the Tricolor to the semifinals over Ceará to be able to play in the Sudamericana.

