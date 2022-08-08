FGTS will pay almost R$ 4 thousand; see who is entitled

The purpose of the birthday loot is for the worker to have an annual income that is accounted for by the fund without needing all the bureaucracy. Then, in the month of birth of the employee, the transfer is made.

Thus, workers who were born in August and chose the FGTS birthday withdrawal will begin to receive the money this month. The amounts received will be according to the balance of your accounts. Some of these people will be able to earn more than R$ 3.9 thousand from the FGTS.

the FGTS

The FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) allows you to withdraw funds from accounts in some situations such as:

Retirement;

Dismissal without just cause;

Serious illness;

Public calamity decrees, among others.

HOW TO REQUEST THE BIRTHDAY WITHDRAWAL?

If you wish to join the birthday loot, the process can be done through the FGTS application. See below.

First, access the FGTS application;

Enter your CPF and password. Or create an account for free;

Click on “FGTS Anniversary Withdrawal”;

Read the rules and information about the sport;

Accept the terms and conditions;

Finally, click on “Opt for Anniversary Withdrawal”.

After registration, the FGTS will release the amounts referring to the worker’s month of birth. It is important to remember that, if the registration is carried out in the month of the anniversary, the release will occur only in the next year.

WHO CAN WIN ALMOST R$ 4 THOUSAND?

According to the rules of the birthday withdrawal, those who sign up for the modality and have accounts with balances greater than R$20,000 may receive up to R$3,900 from the FGTS. See the table below:

Accounts up to R$ 500: 50% of the bills without additional – Payment of up to R$ 250;

Accounts with a value between R$500.01 and R$1,000: 40% + additional R$50 – Payment of up to R$450;

Accounts with a value between R$1,000.01 and R$5,000: 30% + additional R$150 – Payment of up to R$1,650;

Accounts with a value between BRL 5,000.01 and BRL 10,000: 20% + additional BRL 650 – Payment of up to BRL 2,650;

Accounts with a value between BRL 10,000.01 and BRL 15,000: 15% + additional BRL 1,150 – Payment of up to BRL 3,400;

Accounts with a value between R$15,000.01 and R$20,000: 10% + additional R$1,900 – Payment of up to R$3,900;

Balance over BRL 20,000: 5% + additional BRL 2,900 – Payment of up to BRL 3,900.