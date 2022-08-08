Fighter Leandro Lo is shot by military police during show in SP

Criminal action occurred after a confusion between the security agent and the sportsman; The military police requested the preventive detention of the shooter

Reproduction/Instagram/@leandolojj

Leandro Lo was shot in the head by a military police officer in the early hours of this Sunday



The fighter and eight-time world champion of Jiu JitsuLeandro Lo, 33 years old, was shot in the head with a single shot fired by a military police officer in the early hours of Sunday, 7th. Sao Paulo sent to the reporting team of the Young pan, the incident took place at Clube Sírio, on Avenida Indianópolis, in the Saúde neighborhood, south of the city of São Paulo. According to the folder, there was an argument between the security agent and the sportsman and the policeman shot the victim in the head. Lo was rescued and taken to Saboya Hospital, where he remains in serious condition. The Military Police regretted what happened and reported that they requested the preventive detention of the author of the shooting. The case was registered at the 16th DP (Vila Clementino) as an attempted murder. Lawyer Ivã Siqueira Júnior, who represents the fighter, as well as Clube Sírio, were contacted and did not respond until the publication of this report.