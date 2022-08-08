Financial market reduces inflation forecast for this year from 7.15% to 7.11%, informs BC | Economy

Financial market economists reduced the inflation forecast for this year from 7.15% to 7.11%. This was the sixth consecutive drop of the forecast.

The information is contained in the “Focus” report, released this Monday (8) by the Central Bank. More than 100 financial institutions were heard last week.

The inflation target for this year, defined by the National Monetary Council (CMN), is 3.5% and will be considered fulfilled if it fluctuates between 2% and 5%. However, the Central Bank has already admitted that it will burst the target ceiling, as happened in 2021.

Special g1: what is inflation

Understand: how inflation affects your pocket

The higher the inflation, the lower the purchasing power of people, especially those with lower wages. This is because the prices of products increase without the salary necessarily accompanying this growth.

To reach the target, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank increases or decreases the basic interest rate, the Selic.

Currently, the Selic is at 13.75% per year, the highest percentage in the last six years.

Inflation Market expectations for the 2022 IPCA Source: Central Bank

ICMS on essential items

The reduction in the inflation estimate coincides with the cut in taxes on essential items such as fuel and electricity.

These products alone already impact inflation. In addition, they indirectly affect the prices of other items.

For example, if the price of diesel increases, the transport of a certain product becomes more expensive. The store owner who resells that product then passes the increase on to the consumer, who ends up paying more for the same item.

Lowering taxes in an election year was a strategy adopted by the government and Congress. However, despite holding back inflation in 2022, these measures put pressure on prices for 2023, as several economists have already warned.

The financial market also began to predict a greater increase in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022.

The forecast of bank economists is that the Brazilian economy to grow 1.98% in 2022against 1.97% predicted previously. For 2023, the forecast for a rise was stable at 0.40%.

GDP is the sum of all goods and services produced in the country and serves to measure the evolution of the economy.

The financial market maintained its expectation for the economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic, at 13.75% per year at the end of 2022.

Currently, the Selic rate is already at this level. The Copom has also been signaling that interest rates will remain high for a longer period.

As for the end of 2023, market expectations for the Selic rate remained at 11% per year. With this, the financial market continues to estimate a drop in interest rates next year.

See below for other financial market estimates, according to the BC:

Dollar: It remained at R$ 5.20 in this year 2022 and also in 2023;

It remained at R$ 5.20 in this year 2022 and also in 2023; Trade balance: The surplus forecast (exports exceeding imports) rose from US$ 67.2 billion to US$ 68 billion;

The surplus forecast (exports exceeding imports) rose from US$ 67.2 billion to US$ 68 billion; Foreign investment: went from US$ 56.25 billion to US$ 57.20 billion.