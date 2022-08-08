Find out how Donatela will be able to prove her innocence, definitively incriminate Flora and return to her life as a queen: “she fell right”

In The favorite, Donatela (Claudia Raia) will try in every way to prove his innocence of the death of Salvatore (Walmor Chagas). For this, the protagonist will have the help of Zé Bob (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) and Silverinha (Ary Fontoura). The former butler, at this point, will return to the woman’s side after realizing that Flora (Patricia Pillar) is very dangerous.

Donatela will invent a show to remember the duo Faísca e Espoleta. At the time of the show, before opening the curtain, Donatela, to provoke Flora, will say that she gave up the presentation and will not sing anymore. Possessed, Flora will begin to argue with her “friend”, shoot her and, thinking that she has killed her, will confess to the crimes she has committed.

“Marcelo, Gonçalo, Dodi and Salvatore were just a thorn in my side! I killed”will finally assume the viper. “But you’re not going to die, you’re going to have a lot to live for”, will complete it. Everything will be recorded and, thus, it will be verified that Donatela is innocent. After finishing, Flora will be surprised with the curtains of the theater opening and the audience will start to applaud Donatela. “This time you fell right”will speak the ex-dondoca.

Quickly, Silveirinha, Halley, police and lawyers will take the stage to pick up Flora. But she will be able to jump into the theater pit and escape. In the fall, however, she will hurt her leg. Still on the run, Flora will take another tumble. Without being able to run, she will end up being arrested. Wounded, the evil one will be taken by ambulance to a hospital. On the way, however, she will use an oxygen cylinder to attack a nurse and thus manage to escape.

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.