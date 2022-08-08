Find out how much Eliezer’s beard and hair transplants cost

Former BBB 22 contestant, Eliezer underwent a beard and hair transplant surgery on Friday (5/8). The procedure was performed in Fortaleza and lasted about seven hours. The LeoDias column spoke with an expert on the subject to better understand how transplants are carried out and also how much it is necessary to disburse.

Fees for procedures may vary by region. It is estimated that the beard transplant varies from R$ 14 to 18 thousand and the hair transplant from R$ 18 to 30 thousand.

According to Dr. Samir Santos, hair surgeon and member of the Brazilian Hair Society, there are differences between hair and beard transplants. In the first case, the extraction of follicular units can occur with more elements, while in the beard case, if there is more than one unit, it is necessary to separate them.

“When extracting the hairs, care must be taken to choose the hairs that are most similar to those of the beard. How would this be? Single strands (predominantly in the beard) instead of multiple strands (predominantly in the back of the neck). We can use threads from the infra-mental region (below the mandible) and we can use threads from the back of the neck, but avoiding multiple threads. If multiple wires come, we separate them one by one and implant them individually, offering the client the greatest naturalness”, explains Dr. Samir Santos.

The results are definitive and, in general, need only one session. In cases where the patient wants more volume, a new session can be performed.

The specialist also gave details of the hair extraction technique: “The extraction technique is FUE, hair by hair, as in any baldness. The implantation has the particularity of the wire being born upside down, so care must be taken.

