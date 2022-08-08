Find out how much Eliezer’s beard and hair transplants cost

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Find out how much Eliezer’s beard and hair transplants cost 1 Views

Former BBB 22 contestant, Eliezer underwent a beard and hair transplant surgery on Friday (5/8). The procedure was performed in Fortaleza and lasted about seven hours. The LeoDias column spoke with an expert on the subject to better understand how transplants are carried out and also how much it is necessary to disburse.

Fees for procedures may vary by region. It is estimated that the beard transplant varies from R$ 14 to 18 thousand and the hair transplant from R$ 18 to 30 thousand.

eliezer (1)

With a swollen face and bruises, the former BBB was unrecognizable in the postoperative period of a new plastic surgery reproduction

Before and after Eliezer, from BBB22Before and after Eliezer, from BBB22

A fan of aesthetic procedures, Eliezer has already done facial harmonization more than once reproduction

Eliezer

Before and after the ex-BBBreproduction

Viih Tube and EliezerViih-Tube-Eliezer-relationship

Viih Tube and Eliezer Reproduction / Instagram

Eliezer-Viih-Tube-Perrengue

They’ve been together since May, but haven’t labeled the relationship yet.Reproduction / Instagram

Color photo Viih Tube and Eliezereliezer-viihtube-fernando de noronha

Viih Tube and Eliezer in Fernando de Noronha (PE)Reproduction / Instagram

Eliezer Netto at Mais VocêEliezer Netto at Mais Você

Eliezer in Mais VocêReproduction / Globe

0

According to Dr. Samir Santos, hair surgeon and member of the Brazilian Hair Society, there are differences between hair and beard transplants. In the first case, the extraction of follicular units can occur with more elements, while in the beard case, if there is more than one unit, it is necessary to separate them.

“When extracting the hairs, care must be taken to choose the hairs that are most similar to those of the beard. How would this be? Single strands (predominantly in the beard) instead of multiple strands (predominantly in the back of the neck). We can use threads from the infra-mental region (below the mandible) and we can use threads from the back of the neck, but avoiding multiple threads. If multiple wires come, we separate them one by one and implant them individually, offering the client the greatest naturalness”, explains Dr. Samir Santos.

The results are definitive and, in general, need only one session. In cases where the patient wants more volume, a new session can be performed.

The specialist also gave details of the hair extraction technique: “The extraction technique is FUE, hair by hair, as in any baldness. The implantation has the particularity of the wire being born upside down, so care must be taken.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

After being caught with her ex-boyfriend, Jesuíta Barbosa would be living an open relationship with a photographer and met an affair on a dating app

Entertainment The two were spotted on a beach, in a romantic mood Per Lauren Berger …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved