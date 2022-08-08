Find out how much it costs to stay at the same hotel as Wesley Safadão in Acre

The Douglas Richer column has already started the day after the whereabouts of singer Wesley Safadão, who is the big attraction of this evening at Expoacre 2022.

We have already discovered that the singer should disembark in Acre at the end of the afternoon, in a private jet. The place where the singer will be staying has also been discovered by our team.

Safadão will be staying at the Nobile Suites Gran Lumni, a luxury hotel in the center of the Acre capital.

The singer will be staying in the most luxurious suite in Acre and the ContilNet website had exclusive access to the place this Sunday (7). The suite has already received all the presidents of Brazil who have been to Acre.

Named ‘Royal Suite’, the space has 42 square meters and ample space that provides guests with the greatest possible comfort, literally leaving the guest at home. In the suite, the singer will enjoy an anteroom, SuperKing bed, office, whirlpool bath and his own coffee machine. The daily cost, on average, R$ 539.00.

The space has hosted former president Lula, also current president Jair Bolsonaro, among other celebrities. The suite also offers reserved breakfast, French L’Occitane bathroom items and a ‘good night’ service, where a maid prepares the bed around 6pm for the guest.