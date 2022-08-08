Find out what Jô Soares’ last words were before he died







Presenter Jô Soares passed away last Friday, 5, at the age of 84 Photo: EDUARDO NICOLAU/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

The host Jo Soares passed away last Friday, 5, at the age of 84. In addition to his successful career as an interviewer, Jô was an exponent of the art of making people laugh, and he did not forget about it even close to his departure.

In an interview with journalist Renata Lo Prete, Matinas Suzuki Júnior, a great friend of the presenter, told what were the last words of “Gordo”, when he was already hospitalized for treatment of pneumonia.

“He asked to put as an epigraph, in the first volume of our book, a phrase by the English actor Edmund Gwenn. When he was on his deathbed, he said the following sentence: ‘Dying is easy. It’s hard to do comedy. Now, one of the last sentences he spoke was repeating that sentence. And this sentence is very revealing of what Jô is: ‘Living is not so important. The important thing is the comedy’, revealed the friend.

In addition to being a friend, Suzuki helped write the biography of Jô Soares, which was released in two volumes in 2019. For him, the presenter’s absence will be felt not only by his friends, but throughout the country.

“Jô’s absence from the public scene today reveals a country that has lost grace, charm and humanity”, he concludes.