Find out what Jô Soares’ last words were before he died

The death of the presenter in the early hours of last Friday (5), moved all of Brazil.

247 – The death of presenter Jô Soares in the early hours of last Friday (5), moved all of Brazil. Jô was hospitalized to be treated for pneumonia, when he died. Matinas Suzuki Júnior, a great friend of the presenter, gave an interview to Renata Lo Prete and, on the occasion, told what were the last words of “Gordo”, reveals a report from the Metrópoles portal.

“He asked to put as an epigraph, in the first volume of our book, a phrase by the English actor Edmund Gwenn. When he was on his deathbed, he said the following sentence: ‘Dying is easy. It’s hard to do comedy’. Now, one of the last sentences he spoke was repeating that sentence. And this sentence is very revealing of what Jô is: ‘Living is not so not so important. The important thing is the ”comedy”, revealed Suzuki.

