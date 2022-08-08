Find out what Jô Soares’ last words were before he died

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Find out what Jô Soares’ last words were before he died 1 Views

The death of the presenter in the early hours of last Friday (5), moved all of Brazil. edit




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Ex complains about distance from son and actress counters

Amaury Nunes, 39, businessman and ex-husband of actress Karina Bacchi, 45, posted on his Instagram …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved