First debate to the Government of RJ brings together four candidates | Elections 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

Four candidates for the government of the state of Rio participated this Sunday night (7) in the first debate of the state dispute held by TV Bandeirantes in the state capital. Cláudio Castro (PL), Marcelo Freixo (PSB), Paulo Ganime (Novo) and Rodrigo Neves (PDT) were present at the station’s studios.

The debate was divided into four blocks:

First block: a question chosen by the production of Band and questions between candidates with themes chosen by the broadcaster

Second block: questions between candidates

Third block: questions from journalists from Grupo Bandeirantes

Fourth block: final remarks

In the first block, each candidate answered the same question: “Why do you deserve the vote of the Rio de Janeiro voter?”.

First to respond, Marcelo Freixo said that his victory will represent the end of a cycle of governors imprisoned in Rio de Janeiro and promised to unfreeze the regional minimum wage.

Paulo Ganime was the second and said that the population of Rio needs a candidate who gives confidence and credibility to the population.

Third to speak, Rodrigo Neves cited the “worst social and economic crisis that Rio de Janeiro is experiencing”, with hunger and unemployment, and stated that he had “good management” with “transparency” as mayor of Niterói.

Current governor Cláudio Castro said that Rio de Janeiro, after “so difficult” times, has returned to generating jobs, has the best safety indices in the last 10 years and has resumed social policies, with dialogue with city halls, the federal government and the assembly.

Then began the first round of questions between candidates. Ganime asked about transport to Neves. The former mayor of Niterói asked Freixo about security, who then questioned Castro about education. Finally, Castro asked Ganime about health.

second and third blocks

In the second block, candidates asked each other two rounds of questions. The free topics chosen for the questions were: security, hunger, health, economy, traffic and public administration.

In the third block, the candidates answered a question from the Band production: “What will be the first act if elected or re-elected governor of Rio de Janeiro?”.

Castro said that he cannot talk about the first day because he is already in office and that he prefers to be remembered at the end of his term as a good governor.

Neves spoke about the crisis in Rio de Janeiro and the debt with the Union and that he will have a commitment to the poorest and most working people. He also said that his first act will be to create a basic income program and work fronts to recover hospitals and schools.

Ganime said that he will choose good professionals for the government, good managers for the portfolios and will prioritize the best projects. He also promised to fight street theft and increase people’s sense of security.

Freixo said that he will unfreeze the regional minimum wage and that he will prioritize job creation. He said that he will, together with Lula, reactivate the naval industry. The candidate also said he has to make the Baixada the center of attention and that he will invest in public schools.

At the end, everyone had the opportunity to make their final remarks.

Cláudio Castro thanked him and said: “Tomorrow morning, some will go back to the internet. Tomorrow morning, some who need to say that everything is really bad, will go back to their role, which is to stay there on the internet arguing. I don’t. I’ll go back to work tomorrow to take care of your life. Candidate Ganime talked about indices. Let’s talk about indices. Rio de Janeiro went from last to third place in job openings. Rio de Janeiro opened 73 thousand new jobs. Rio de Janeiro had its accounts approved by the Court of Auditors after five years. Rio de Janeiro, after seven years, every year with a deficit, it had a surplus this year. You look at your street there and see Security There were 2 bases, there are 42 today. You, Bairro Presente, there are 35 bases. You are seeing public security, you are seeing police on the street. Server, there are people here who voted against you, who wanted you to go hungry. Today, you don’t go hungry, the Recovery Regime is proved. Today, you receive it on the third business day, and half of your 13th is in the account already.”

Marcelo Freixo also thanked him and said: “I am here in an unlikely place. My father, leaving São Fidélis as a child and, at the age of 8, sold oranges door-to-door in São Gonçalo. My mother, the daughter of a seamstress, worked my whole life. And my life was moved by two simple things: work and honesty. Signed wallet. Work and honesty. And it’s for you, who always woke up early to earn a living and work. You mother, you young, you worker, you worker. It is with you, it is together with you that we will put Rio de Janeiro on its feet. Defeating those who shame us. Making this Rio de Janeiro a space of dignity, bringing jobs, bringing income, bringing health and bringing education. I was a teacher for 20 years and I am very proud of what I have achieved with my work. Our government will be the government of education, of transformation, and life will be worth living”.

Paulo Ganime: “I want to talk to you who are at home, watching us. I want to talk to you who want to change Rio de Janeiro. Rio de Janeiro is tired of these people who have been in government for years and have done nothing to change reality It is very important that we think about this change. Working with more of the same is not enough. There are five governors arrested, a sixth who was impeached. Some here say they want to end this cycle together with someone who was also arrested. How is that? The real change is ours, with serious work, with my life story. I ask you who are at home to know my story. My life story, of overcoming, yes. The doctors said I wouldn’t walk , that I wouldn’t even sit down, and today I’m here. I worked a lot throughout my life through education that made me have a very successful professional career in the private sector, and with the desire to change Rio de Janeiro, I decided to run for federal deputy in 2018 and, today, the governor. Because I know that, here in Rio de Janeiro, people are suffering a lot. People are not able to leave the house safely or return home. Companies are leaving Rio de Janeiro. How many people do you know who left Rio because they wanted to and how many companies are closing their doors and saying that they no longer work in Rio de Janeiro. Let’s change this reality, we need change. Trust me and we need credibility from Rio de Janeiro. Credibility ended a long time ago, but we will resume.”