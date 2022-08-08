Five new Netflix movies to watch this weekend

The weekend is here and nothing like enjoying the comfort of home watching a movie. To make sure you don’t zap Netflix and fall asleep without seeing anything, the metropolises separated five recent releases that are worth stopping to see. Close the curtains, prepare the popcorn and play!

wedding season

The romantic comedy feature arrived on the platform last Thursday (4/8) and tells the story of the Indians Asha and Ravi. The two meet on a disastrous date after matching on a website that helps singles find their perfect match. The problem is that they are not looking for a marriage and who profiled the two online were their parents. To survive the Wedding Season, they decide to fake a relationship. But love can surprise!

Carter

Mystery and action await those who play in last Friday’s premiere (5/8). In the feature, Carter wakes up with no memory after a pandemic ravages the United States and North Korea and has to fulfill a mission: to rescue the girl who is the antidote to the virus. All this taking orders from a strange voice and with a lethal bomb inside him.

Awakening of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Anyone who loves animation will be able to have fun with the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie. This time, the group formed by Nickelodeon, Raphael, Michelangelo, Leonardo and Donatello will try to save the world from an alien invasion. The movie is an option for the whole family to watch together and for adults to miss you!

Continuity to Love

To see with bae, or wish to have one, the tip is the movie Continência ao Amor. The story joins singer-songwriter Cassie and troubled military man Luke, who decide to get married to earn some military benefits. But a tragedy makes them unable to differentiate between reality and fiction.

Return

The end of July also brought the drama of director Alejandro Montiel. In the film, Manuela Pipa Pelari will return to the life she thought she had left behind after the death of a girl in a small town in northern Argentina. After all, the essence always comes back to the surface.

