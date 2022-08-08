Five Streaming Services Cheaper Than Netflix | streaming

Netflix’s basic plan costs BRL 25.90 per month and entitles you to watch the catalog on one screen at a time, with 480p resolution. For users whose pockets cannot afford this amount, there are other platforms, such as Globoplay, Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max, which can serve as a cheaper alternative to watch movies and series. Like Netflix, these services also offer a wide catalog of productions. Some of them even allow you to watch content on more than one device at a time and offer better video resolution.

It is worth remembering that Netflix announced that it will launch a cheaper subscription in 2023. Although the new plan does not yet have defined values, it is known that it will have ads and will not give access to all the titles present in the catalog. The lowest value subscription is an attempt to increase the number of subscribers to the platform. In the following list, check out five options for streaming services that are cheaper than Netflix.

Amazon Prime Video is a streaming platform with an annual subscription of R$9.92 per month (R$119 per year), while the monthly plan is around R$14.90. You can try the service for 30 days for free. After this period, it renews automatically in the monthly or yearly option. Users can watch content on the website or on the Prime Video app, which works on Android and iPhone (iOS) phones, tablets and certain models of smart TVs.

You can use the service on up to three screens at the same time. Customers can also download titles and watch offline on the mobile app. The catalog includes national and international films, original works from Amazon, series, documentaries, anime and children’s content. While it’s cheaper than Netflix, a downside to Prime Video is that some titles aren’t available on subscription. They are part of specific channels, such as Premiere, Paramount+ and MGM, and it is necessary to pay an extra amount to access the content.

Another cheaper alternative than Netflix is ​​HBO Max. The “Mobile” plan, which costs R$19.90 per month, R$18.30 for a three-month package or R$14.16 for the annual plan, is the cheapest option. However, it only allows you to consume content on a smartphone or tablet, on only one screen at a time. You can still download series and movies to watch whenever you want.

HBO Max’s annual multi-screen plan, on the other hand, is what makes the biggest savings possible. It costs R$19.99 a month and is available on all devices, such as smart TVs, computers, video games, smartphones and tablets. You can watch on up to three screens at the same time, with 4K resolution, and create up to five different profiles. In addition to original productions, the HBO Max catalog houses famous series from the HBO channel, films from Warner Bros and DC, children’s cartoons from Cartoon Network, as well as live events such as the UEFA Champions League and the Campeonato Paulista.

Discovery+ offers an annual package of R$18.90 per month, while the monthly plan costs R$21.90 per month. With any subscription, up to four screens are available at the same time – much more than the one-screen offer available on Netflix’s basic plan. The catalog stands out for including popular shows from channels such as Food Network, HGTV, Home&Health, TLC, Animal Planet, Discovery Science, Discovery Investigation, Discovery Kids, Discovery Turbo and Originals. In addition, Discovery+ features award-winning series and exclusive content. Streaming works on your computer, smart TVs, and apps for Android and iPhone (iOS) devices.

Another alternative to Netflix is ​​Globoplay, which costs R$14.90 per month for the annual plan or R$24.90 for the monthly plan. These packages are the most basic and include films, series, soap operas, realities, programs and other content from the station, in addition to live broadcasts from Globo and Futura channels. The service allows you to download titles to watch offline wherever you want, and you can add up to two different profiles. You can watch content on desktop, smart TV, cell phone or tablet.

The main negative point, compared to Netflix, is that Globoplay’s catalog is more segmented. To have access to certain titles, it is necessary to subscribe to the common package with other specific channels, such as Telecine, Premiere and Starzplay, which makes the subscription more expensive.

Apple TV+ is a streaming platform that costs BRL 9.90 per month, which is charged after the seven-day free trial ends. The service application is available for iPhone, iPad, Apple computers and notebooks, as well as some smart TV models, including Samsung and LG televisions, and video games such as PlayStation and Xbox. You can share the subscription with up to five family members.

Streaming also allows users to download their favorite content to watch offline. With films and series called Apple Originals, the catalog features productions made exclusively for Apple, as well as other films, series, children’s content, documentaries and more. A differential is that this service provides free live baseball games, in partnership with the MLB, Major League Baseballor Major League Baseball, in Portuguese.

