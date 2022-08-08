Flamengo forwards sale of goalkeeper Hugo Souza; check the details

With no space in the starting lineup with Dorival Jr, young Hugo Souza, a Flamengo fan, is on his way out of Brazilian football towards European football. After failing in a few games and completely losing his space to Santos, the new signing, the young goalkeeper will now play in Portugal.

According to information from the portal ‘A Bola’, Hugo Souza is one step away from being the newest addition to Estoril, in Portugal. Talks are advanced between the parties, and Hugo is expected in Portugal to undergo medical examinations and sign a contract.

Flamengo will lend its football to Estoril with a call option set at undisclosed amounts. The idea is for the goalkeeper to stand out to the point where the carioca club makes good money, as it needs to sell R$90 million in players by the end of this year.

At Flamengo, Hugo Souza has already lived his peak, but he finds himself completely out of space. His best moment was with Paulo Sousa, a coach who gave the young goalkeeper complete confidence, even in the face of failures. Fla is in the market looking for a reserve.

Flamengo, in victory, away from home, against São Paulo, returns to the field this Tuesday, at home, against Corinthians, for Libertadores.