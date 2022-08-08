‘Flamengo wins two, they start to speak in Spanish’

Flamengo beat São Paulo 2×0 this Saturday (6), at Morumbi. The match was valid for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. With 36 points, Rubro-Negro is in third position, but may lose positions until the end of the round.

The victory over São Paulo was the 11th in the Brasileirão 2022, but the fifth in a row in the last five rounds. Against São Paulo, however, Flamengo added the fourth victory in four games in the two editions of the Brasileiro. This was the first time in history that Rubro-Negro won four games in a row against the tricolor.

Flamengo had a bad start to the championship, but since the arrival of Dorival Junior, they climbed the table, going from 12 points to 36 between the 10th and 21st rounds. The victory this Saturday (6), brought up the discussion about the economic power of Flamengo. On social media, São Paulo fans were amazed at the amount of quality players.

Flamengo fans were happy with the victory, but the result brought up the subject of the “Spanishization” or “Bayernerization” of Brazilian football. Fans and even journalists embarked on the idea of ​​establishing legal and sporting mechanisms to stop what they call Flamengo’s supremacy due to financial imbalance.

Antonio Tabet, co-founder of the humor group Porta dos Fundos, reacted to the bullshit of the networks and recalled other times when clubs actually received external aid or simply did not pay their obligations to win titles.

“When other clubs swept Brazilian football with the help of Parmalat, Unimed, patrons, Iranian mafioso and even a bicheiro, it was fun or “professionalism”. When Flamengo wins two games in a row in SP, the crowd worried about “Spanishization” appears,” said Tabet, who was Communications Director for Flamengo in the Eduardo Bandeira de Melo administration.

In Brazilian football, Flamengo is the only club with an annual turnover of more than R$1 billion. The club underwent six years of administrative and financial restructuring. From 2013 to 2018, the club settled the score and suffered on the pitch with teams that were unable to compete at the highest level.

As of 2019, Flamengo began to invest heavily, forming the super-team that won the Libertadores and the Brasileirão. Since then, there have been nine cups. After a disappointing 2021, Rubro-Negro returned to invest in 2022, bringing Cebolinha, Vidal, Varela and Pulgar, among others.

