Flávia Alessandra’s daughter graduates from college and thanks her family: “I couldn’t have done it without you”

Flávia’s daughter Alessandra graduates and poses with her family to celebrate her graduation; Look

the daughter of Flavia Alessandrathe young Giulia Costaappeared happily on the web this Sunday (7) to announce that she is officially graduated in Cinema.

All happy, the graduate clicked next to the family after graduating. She posed next to her doting mother, her stepfather Octaviano Costa and the younger sister olivia.

Giulia Costa made the most of the memorable moment. In gown, she photographed herself alongside each member of the family and, of course, was grateful for the support she received at home.

“Finished. Graduated! Thank you so much, family. I couldn’t have done it without you”, she wrote in the caption.

In the comments, followers and friends congratulated the young woman. “Success, you deserve it”, wrote one. “Pride defines”, said another.

BIG BODY

Wow! actress’s daughter Flavia Alessandraalso actress Giulia Costa moved the social networks and left the followers with their jaws dropped on Tuesday night (02).

Owner of powerful curves, the artist appeared in a sequence of spicy clicks and provoked fans. Using only a towel, she threatened to rip the fabric off her body and won rave reviews.

“You are very wonderful girl”an admirer melted. “Oh my god, how perfect”wrote another, leaving several symbols of faces with passionate eyes. “Every detail is perfect”said a third. “How beautiful”said another.

Look: