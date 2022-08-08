Fluminense players and fans pay tribute to Jô Soares | fluminense

Fluminense paid another tribute to Jô Soares. This Sunday, the athletes entered the field, at Maracanã, in front of Cuiabá, for the Brasileirão, with the name of the presenter, comedian, actor and writer on the game shirts. The fans in the stadium shouted his name and clapped their hands.

Jô Soares is honored by Fluminense players and the stands shout: “Ah, it’s Jô Soares!”

Jô died in the early hours of Friday, aged 84, in São Paulo. He was a Tricolor fan.

Fluminense players entered the field with a tribute to Jô Soares

The presenter, comedian, actor and writer was hospitalized at Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in São Paulo, since July 28. The cause of death was not disclosed.

On Friday, Fluminense made a post on social networks offering solidarity to Jô’s family and friends. President Mário Bittencourt recorded a video in which he highlighted the importance of Jô for Brazil.

