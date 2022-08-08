Fluminense’s performances: Cano takes the best score in a tricolor victory | fluminense

He was good in the ball outs and once again he was safe in the goal. Note: 6.5.

He didn’t stand out as much as in other games, but he did well in the match. He didn’t compromise on defense. Note: 6.0.

Best moments: Fluminense 1 x 0 Cuiabá, for the 21st round of the Brasileirão 2022

He returned to the team after serving a suspension and was very important in defense. It has been showing harmony with Nino in the defensive sector and had another consistent performance. Note: 6.5.

Another great performance in the defensive sector. He remains a very important player for the defense and for the team. He created a good opportunity with a header in the area. Note: 6.5.

Starter in the absence of Caio Paulista, suspended, was not well in the match. He couldn’t help in the attack and ended up missing some dangerous balls. Note: 5.0.

Promoted to titleholder, he showed willingness and dedication. Did not compromise. He was eventually substituted in the second half. Note: 6.0.

2 of 3 Cano celebrates a goal for Fluminense — Photo: André Durão Cano celebrates Fluminense’s goal — Photo: André Durão

He’s having a good time and has been consolidating himself more and more in the starting lineup. He moved well and was active in exchanging team passes. Note: 6.5.

He gave Cano a masterful pass to open the scoring early in the game. He was eventually replaced in the second half by Nathan. Note: 6.5.

“Fluminense was efficient”, says Gabriel | The Voice of the Crowd

He was responsible for stealing the ball that led to Cano’s goal at the beginning of the game. He showed will, he was very participative in the recovery and also in the attack. Note: 6.5.

He couldn’t help with goals and assists, as usual, but he had a very safe performance. He was important in the construction of plays and in the defensive sector. He ran a lot in the match. Note: 6.5.

Top scorer in Brazil in 2022, Cano scored the “L” once again at Maracanã. The Argentine opened the scoring early in the match and reached 30 goals this season. He moved very well in the game and also helped in defense. Note: 8.0.

It came in well in the second half. It was important in building plays Note: 6.5.

He came off the bench in the second and was mainly involved in the attack. He finished two balls with danger, but failed to score. NOTE: 6.5.

He came on in the second half in place of Ganso. He moved well and looked for the game, mainly on the right side. NOTE: 6.0.

He entered the final stretch of the match and participated little. No grade.

