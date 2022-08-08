Focus Report: projection for IPCA drops to 2022, but rises to 2023

The financial market continues to revise downward the projection for inflation this year, but raise that of the next, show data from the Focus Report released this Monday (8).

The estimate for the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index) for 2022 fell from 7.15% last week to 7.11% today, but that for 2023 rose from 5.33% to 5.36%. It is the 6th week in a row of a drop in expectations for this year, but the 17th of an increase for next year’s inflation.

The forecast for the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2022 rose marginally, from 1.97% to 1.98%, points out the weekly survey of the Central Bank with more than 100 financial institutions. For 2023, the forecast was stable at 0.40% (after several weeks of declines).

The market also maintained its estimates for the Selic and the exchange rate for 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 (a basic interest rate of 13.75%, 11%, 8% and 7.50% and an exchange rate of US$ 1 equal to BRL 5.20, BRL 5.20, BRL 5.10 and BRL 5.15, respectively).

The downward trend in inflation this year but higher next year is the result of measures recently approved by the National Congress, with support from the federal government, to lower fuel prices and electricity bills and stimulate the economy a few months before the election.

Despite the beneficial effects in the short term, the measures tend to worsen inflation in the medium and long term (and increase the market’s distrust of spending controls and the government’s fiscal commitment). In addition, the economy should start to slow down in the second half of the year, due to the interest rate hike initiated by the BC in March last year to control inflation.

Inflation off target

Even with the strong rise in the Selic, the projection for the IPCA for this and next year is outside the BC target, which is 3.5% for 2022 and 3.25% for 2023, with a tolerance of 1.5 points. percentage (ie: it will be met if the index stays between 2% and 5% this year and between 1.75% and 4.75% the next).

If the scenario projected by the market occurs, the target will be missed for three consecutive years (in 2021, the IPCA closed the year at 10.06%).

The Focus also shows signs of de-anchoring broader expectations, with IPCA estimates for 2024 above the center of the target for the fourth consecutive week: 3.30% (the target for 2024 and 2025 is 3.00%, also with margin of 1.5 percentage point). For 2025, the forecast is at 3.00%.

High Selic

This de-anchoring in relation to inflation may require the monetary authority to prolong the cycle of high interest rates (or to maintain the Selic at a high level for a longer period of time). Last week, the BC Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) raised the rate to 13.75% per year and left the door open for another hike in September.

At the meeting, the Central Bank updated its inflation projections for this and the next years and started to estimate an IPCA of 6.8% in 2022, 4.6% in 2023 and 2.7% for 2024. In other words: on the contrary the market, the monetary authority believes that inflation will remain within the target next year and below the target center the following year).

(With Estadão Content)

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related