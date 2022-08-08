Follow live the debate between candidates for the government of Minas Gerais

The first debate between candidates for the government of Minas Gerais takes place this Sunday (7). The transmission is commanded by “TV Band” from 9 pm. Candidates from the parties that have representation in Congress were summoned, as determined by the Regional Electoral Court of Minas Gerais (TRE-MG). the report of THE TIME is in the station’s studios. Before the debate, there will be a press conference. The five invited candidates are confirmed.

rules of debate

The debate will have three blocks, in which candidates will be able to discuss and present proposals for the main problems of the state.

first block

Each candidate has one minute to answer a first programmatic question, chosen by the Band production. The answers follow the order of placement in the video, from left to right, according to the previous draw.

Next, the first round begins, in which the candidate asks the candidate in a previously defined order.

Question: one minute

Reply: four minutes (time to be distributed between response, of at least one minute, and rejoinder)

Replica: one minute

Rejoinder: time left of the answer

second block

Journalists from Grupo Bandeirantes ask questions to candidates, choosing who will respond and who will comment on the answer. Everyone responds and everyone comments.

Question: one minute

Reply: two minutes

Comment: one minute

Replica: one minute

third block

In order determined by lottery, candidate asks candidate. Everyone asks and everyone answers.

Question: one minute

Reply: four minutes (time to be distributed between response, of at least one minute, and rejoinder)

Replica: one minute

Rejoinder: time left of the answer

Final considerations

Each candidate has one minute for closing remarks, in reverse order to the start of the debate.

Find out who are the candidates who will participate in the TV Band debate

Alexandre Kalil (PSD)

He was elected mayor of Belo Horizonte in the 2016 and 2020 elections. On March 28, 2022, he resigned from the mayor of the capital to be a candidate for the government of Minas Gerais. He was elected, in 2021, to command the Frente Mineira de Mayores.

Before turning 25, he was already a manager of sports clubs and ran the family business, running the company Erkal Engenharia LTDA, specialized in road, urban, civil and industrial infrastructure. He was elected president of Clube Atlético Mineiro on October 30, 2008, a position he held until December 3, 2014, winning titles such as the unprecedented Copa Libertadores da América-2013, the Copa do Brasil-2014, in addition to the South American Recopa. and three Minas Gerais championships: 2010, 2012 and 2013.

Alexandre Kalil is married to the architect Ana Laender. He is the father of three children, Lucas, Felipe and João Luiz, and the grandfather of four granddaughters: Catarina, Helena, Eduarda and Bianca.

Carlos Viana (PL)

Carlos Viana is 59 years old, 23 of them dedicated to journalism in television, radio, newspapers and magazines, as well as editor-in-chief of National – The Brazilian Newspaper in New Jersey, United States. He was also a university professor at PUC Minas, UniBH and Newton Paiva.

Before working in journalism, he worked for six years as a representative in Minas Gerais for Lufthansa – German Airlines.

In 2018, he was elected senator with more than 3.5 million votes. In December 2020, he assumed the position of deputy government leader in the Federal Senate.

Carlos Viana is married, has two children and two grandchildren.

Lorene Figueiredo (PSOL)

A professor at the Department of Education at the Federal University of Juiz de Fora (UFJF) since 2018, Lorene started teaching at the age of 15 and, since she was 18, has been teaching in public education. She holds a BA in History from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and a PhD in Public Policy and Human Education from the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ).

A member of the PSOL since 2016, the 56-year-old teacher tried to be elected state deputy in the 2018 elections and for the mayor of Juiz de Fora in 2020, but was defeated in both elections.

Among the agendas she defends are “the reconstruction of democracy, the fight against hunger and unemployment, and the fight against famine.” She has always participated in social movements in defense of feminist, socialist and environmental flags, she has also put the environment as the focus of her campaign.

Marcus Pestana (PSDB)

Born in Juiz de Fora, Marcus Pestana began his career as a student leader and was a member of the Brazilian Committee for Amnesty. Elected the youngest councilor in Juiz de Fora, in 1982, at the age of 22, he coordinated the campaign for Diretas Já and was the first president of the PSDB in the city of Zona da Mata in Minas Gerais. In the early 1990s, he was Secretary of Government for the city of Juiz de Fora.

Pestana was state deputy for one term (2007 to 2011) and federal deputy twice (2011 to 2014 and 2015 to 2018).

In addition, he was general secretary of the national PSDB and headed the party’s regional presidency from 2011 to 2015.

In the executive, he was Secretary of State for Health between 2003 and 2010 and chaired the National Council of Secretaries of Health (Conass) in 2005 and 2006. Still in the government of Minas, he was assistant secretary at the State Department of Planning and General Coordination, from 1995 to 1997 and, subsequently, assumed the position of Secretary of State for Planning, in 1998. He was Executive Secretary of the Ministry of the Environment, in 2002, and Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Communications, from 1999 to 2001.

Graduated in Economics, he is a licensed professor at the Department of Economics and Finance at the Federal University of Juiz de Fora (UFJF).

Romeo Zema (New)

Romeu Zema holds a degree in Business Administration from Fundação Getúlio Vargas (SP).

He began his professional career at the age of 11, following in his father’s footsteps. He was a collector, gas station attendant, clerk, stock clerk, cashier, buyer, seller, marketing analyst, commercial analyst and manager. In 1991, he took control of Lojas Zema, when the retail network grew from four units in Minas Gerais to 430 stores in the States of Minas, São Paulo, Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul, Bahia and Espírito Santo. Zema was also a member of the Board of the Zema Group. The organization employs 5,000 direct workers and has approximately 1,500 indirect workers.

In 2018, Romeu Zema ran for governor of Minas and was elected in the second round with about 72% of the votes of Minas Gerais.

Born in Araxá, a city in the Triângulo Mineiro region, Romeu Zema is 57 years old and the father of two children.