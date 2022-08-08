Fortaleza vs Inter-RS live for the Brasileirão Serie A 2022; follow broadcast

After starting in the return with an away win over Cuiabá, last week, Fortaleza returns to play for the Brazilian Championship this Sunday, 7, at 18 pm, against Internacional, at Arena Castelão, for the 21st round of Serie A. Follow the broadcast of the game with narration from Radio O POVO CBN.

Fortaleza and Internacional lineups:

Strength

4-4-2: Fernando Miguel; Brítez, Benevenuto, Titi, J. Capixaba; Ronald, L. Sasha, Lucas Crispim, Romarinho; Moses, Robinson. Tech: Vojvoda

International

4-4-2:Keiller; Bustos, Vitão, Kaique Rocha, Thauan Lara; Liziero, Johnny, Pedro Henrique, Alan Patrick; David, Brian Romero. Tech: Mano Menezes

How Cuiabá and Fortaleza arrive for the game

The Tricolor coach, Juan Pablo Vojvoda, will select the best available in the squad. The only casualty of the team that had been playing is striker Thiago Galhardo, who cannot face the gaucho club due to contractual issues involving the loan to Leão. To take his place is the question of who will play. Crispim, who returns from suspension, Lucas Lima and Otero are vying for the spot. Romero runs out, but has a chance to be chosen too.



At Internacional, Mano Menezes should add the reserve team. The Gauchos drew 0-0, in a complicated game against Melgar-PER, in Peru, for the quarterfinals of the Sudamericana. Thinking about the return game, in Porto Alegre, next week, the tendency is for the Colorado coach to save starters to face Fortaleza for the Brasileirão.

