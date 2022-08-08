France sees temperatures soar with new heat wave, braces for worst drought on record | World

France prepared itself this Sunday (07) for a fourth heat wave this summer. The worst drought on record has left villages without safe drinking water and farmers warning of impending winter milk shortages..
Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne’s office organized a drought crisis team that:
- forced villages to rely on truck deliveries of water;
- led the state-owned company EDF to cut nuclear energy production;
- and pressed the crops.
Temperatures are expected to hit 37 degrees Celsius in the southwest on Sunday before warm air spreads across the north earlier in the week.
A child cools off at a fountain in Nice, France, as the heat wave hits — Photo: REUTERS
The national meteorological agency, Meteo France, said it is the worst drought since its records began in 1958 and that it should get worse until at least the middle of this month. On average, less than 1 cm of rain fell in France in July.
- French want to use vitamins to rescue whale trapped in River Seine
Corn harvest expected to be 18.5% lower this yearcompared to 2021, the agriculture ministry said, just as Europeans grapple with higher food prices because of lower-than-normal grain exports from Russia and Ukraine.
Meanwhile, a shortage of pasture due to the drought means there could be a shortage of milk in the coming months, the National Federation of Farmers Unions said.
- Do octopuses have feelings?