French want to use vitamins to rescue whale trapped in River Seine

2 hours ago

beluga whale

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Observant scientists say the whale appears to be malnourished

French authorities desperately trying to rescue a beluga whale trapped in the River Seine have come up with a new strategy – a vitamin cocktail.

According to the AFP agency, rescuers hope that the vitamins will help the lost whale regain its appetite and the energy it needs to return to the sea.

The visibly malnourished mammal was first spotted in the river on Tuesday (2/8), about 70km north of Paris.

After unsuccessful attempts to encourage it to swim, the animal remains trapped and scientists worry about its health.

