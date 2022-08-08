From Juliette to Cauã Reymond: celebrities reveal their favorite songs by Caetano Veloso | TV & Famous

In the repertoire, classics that are part of the life of every Brazilian. And when it comes to Caetano, everyone has a favorite song.

Several celebrities attended the singer’s show and, of course, Gshow wanted to know which song from the Bahian’s repertoire is the celebrities’ favorite.

From Juliette to William Bonner: celebrities reveal their favorite songs by Caetano Veloso — Photo: Globoplay

Juliette was present in the special Caetano Veloso 80 years — Photo: Ellen Soares/Gshow

William Bonner: ‘Color Train’

William Bonner and his wife were present in the special Caetano Veloso 80 years – Photo: Ellen Soares/Gshow

Cauã Reymond: Leãozinho

“My grandmother used to sing to me because she had blonde curls.”

Cauã Reymond and Mariana Goldfarb were present in the special Caetano Veloso 80 years — Photo: Ellen Soares/Gshow

Alanis Guillen: ‘Tropicália’

Alanis Guillen was present in the special Caetano Veloso 80 years — Photo: Ellen Soares/Gshow

Sabrina Sato: ‘Prayer to Time’

Sabrina Sato Ellen was present in the special Caetano Veloso 80 years — Photo: Ellen Soares/Gshow

Sophie Charlotte: ‘You’re Beautiful’

‘It was the soundtrack of my character, Alice, in ‘The Days Were Like This’.’

Daniel de Oliveira and Sophie Charlotte were present in the special Caetano Veloso 80 years — Photo: Ellen Soares/Gshow

Alexandre Nero: ‘Light of the Sun’

Alexandre Nero and his wife were present in the special Caetano Veloso 80 years — Photo: Ellen Soares/Gshow

José Loreto: ‘Little Lion’

Rafa Kalimann poses with José Loreto — Photo: Ellen Soares/Gshow

