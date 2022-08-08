From Juliette to Cauã Reymond: celebrities reveal their favorite songs by Caetano Veloso | TV & Famous

In the repertoire, classics that are part of the life of every Brazilian. And when it comes to Caetano, everyone has a favorite song.
Several celebrities attended the singer’s show and, of course, Gshow wanted to know which song from the Bahian’s repertoire is the celebrities’ favorite.
Juliette was present in the special Caetano Veloso 80 years — Photo: Ellen Soares/Gshow
William Bonner and his wife were present in the special Caetano Veloso 80 years – Photo: Ellen Soares/Gshow
Cauã Reymond: Leãozinho
“My grandmother used to sing to me because she had blonde curls.”
Cauã Reymond and Mariana Goldfarb were present in the special Caetano Veloso 80 years — Photo: Ellen Soares/Gshow
Alanis Guillen: ‘Tropicália’
Alanis Guillen was present in the special Caetano Veloso 80 years — Photo: Ellen Soares/Gshow
Sabrina Sato: ‘Prayer to Time’
Sabrina Sato Ellen was present in the special Caetano Veloso 80 years — Photo: Ellen Soares/Gshow
Sophie Charlotte: ‘You’re Beautiful’
‘It was the soundtrack of my character, Alice, in ‘The Days Were Like This’.’
Daniel de Oliveira and Sophie Charlotte were present in the special Caetano Veloso 80 years — Photo: Ellen Soares/Gshow
Alexandre Nero: ‘Light of the Sun’
Alexandre Nero and his wife were present in the special Caetano Veloso 80 years — Photo: Ellen Soares/Gshow
José Loreto: ‘Little Lion’
Rafa Kalimann poses with José Loreto — Photo: Ellen Soares/Gshow