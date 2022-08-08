From R$197 to R$24.6 million: see the assets declared to the TSE of presidential candidates so far | Elections 2022

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) began to disclose this Sunday (7) the assets declared by candidates for the Presidency of the Republic who have already registered their candidacy. The values ​​of the assets informed until this Monday (8) range from R$ 197 to R$ 24.6 million.

The highest asset so far is that of Novo’s candidate, Felipe D’Avila. The lowest is that of the presidential candidate of the Popular Unit (UP), Léo Péricles.

Until the last update of this report, seven candidates for the Presidency of the Republic had been registered in the TSE. The deadline ends on August 15th.

Candidates such as President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Ciro Gomes (PDT), who have already had their names made official by their respective parties to contest the elections, have not yet registered with the TSE and, therefore, have not had their assets disclosed.

See below the assets reported by each candidate:

Novo’s candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, political scientist and businessman Felipe D’Avila, informed the Electoral Court that he had R$ 24.6 million in assets. Equity includes a house worth R$2.3 million and equity investments in the amounts of R$7 million and R$10.3 million.

The candidate for vice for Novo, administrator Tiago Mitraud, reported accounting for R$ 1.9 million in goods. The amount includes a fixed income investment of BRL 1 million and an apartment worth BRL 117,400.

See the full list of assets declared by D’Avilla and by Mitraud

The Popular Unity candidate, social activist Léo Péricles, declared that he had R$197.31 in an investment in his savings account. The party’s vice candidate, public servant Samara Martins, reported that she has R$3,364.55 in assets. Pericles and Martins form the only ticket made up entirely of black people in the 2022 elections.

See the complete list of assets declared by Pericles and Samara Martins

The candidate of the Workers’ Party (PT), former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, informed the TSE that he had R$7.4 million in assets, including an apartment worth R$94,571.25 and R$5.5 million in private pension in the VGBL (Free Benefit Generating Life) modality.

The candidate for vice on the ticket, the ex-governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), declared to the TSE to have an equity of R$ 1 million. His most valuable asset is an apartment worth R$ 323,806.02.

See the complete list of assets declared by Lula and Alckmin

The name whose candidacy was registered with the TSE by the Pros, coach and digital influencer Pablo Marçal declared that he had R$16.9 million in assets. Of the total, approximately R$ 13 million comes from equity interests.

The vice-presidential candidate on the ticket, military police officer Fátima Pérola Neggra (Pros), did not register assets with the TSE.

Although Marçal’s name was registered in the TSE, the new leadership of the Pros decided to withdraw him from the electoral dispute. The withdrawal of the candidate’s own candidacy took place unanimously in a vote made with 29 members of the party’s leadership present at the meeting, according to minutes recorded by the party in the TSE. The party must declare its support for Lula in the first round.

See the complete list of assets declared by Marçal

The MDB candidate, senator Simone Tebet, informed the Electoral Court that she had R$ 2.3 million in assets. Most of the assets come from real estate, including five R$200,000 apartments and two R$200,000 plots of land.

The vice on the ticket, also senator Mara Gabrilli (PSDB), declared having assets of R$ 12.8 million in assets. The amount includes BRL 5.1 in investments, BRL 2.3 million in private pension in the VGBL modality (Vida Gerador de Benefício Livre) and an apartment worth BRL 950,000.

See the complete list of assets declared by Simone Tebet and Mara Gabrilli

The PCB candidate for the presidency, economist and professor Sofia Manzano, informed the Electoral Court that she had BRL 498,000 in assets. The assets include an apartment worth R$200,000 and a house worth R$294,000.

The candidate for vice on the ticket, journalist Antônio Alves (PCB), declared to the TSE to have R$ 13,300 in assets, R$ 12,000 of which related to a motor vehicle.

See the complete list of assets declared by Sofia Manzano and Antônio Alves

The candidate of the Unified Socialist Workers’ Party (PSTU), sociologist Vera Lúcia, informed the Electoral Court that she had only one asset registered in her name: a savings account with R$ 8,805 deposited.