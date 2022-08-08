“Function I occupy is God’s mission”

Mateus Parreiras – State of Minas

(credit: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press)

The President of the Republic and candidate for reelection, Jair Messias Bolsonaro (PL), participates in the 50th anniversary service of the ministry of Pastor Márcio Valadão, from the Lagoinha Baptist Church, in the Northeast Region of Belo Horizonte, this Sunday (7/8). Bolsonaro is next to the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, and the candidate for the government of Minas Gerais, senator Carlos Viana (PL).

Early in the morning, a crowd filled six blocks around the temple, lining up for Sunday worship. The three inner rings were taken over by the public. Even with the space completely full, many people still stood in lines outside.

Alongside the bibles and shirts of worship groups, young people multiplied political demonstrations, with people dressed in the shirts of the Brazilian football team, which have been an instrument of support for the president, as well as propaganda shirts for the candidate.

Kneeling at the altar next to the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, the president shed tears and saved words. He said that since assuming the presidency, he has repeatedly received three incentives: “The role I occupy is a mission from God and, in that time, three phrases have been said to me by the people: don’t give up; God bless you; we are praying for you,” the president said.

Indirectly, he declared that his re-election would be the way for Brazil, implying that other candidacies represent danger. “We know what is at stake. We know what we want for our country and we don’t need to make mistakes,” Bolsonaro said.

Crowded Lagoinha Baptist Church

From early on, six blocks leading to the temple were taken over by believers carrying Bibles and also shirts from the Brazilian soccer team, which have been the hallmark of the president’s supporters. The service was scheduled for 10 am.

Michelle and the candidate for governor of Minas Gerais, Senator Carlos Viana (PL), who are evangelicals, praised and sang from the beginning, while Bolsonaro, a Catholic, remained silent and formal, applauding the sermons and smiling. also at times.

The pastors asked the faithful to form small prayer groups to give thanks for the 50 years of ministry of the Lagoinha Baptist Church.

At that moment, the president, the first lady, the senator and two pastors closed in a small circle to pray hand in hand, receiving blessings from the open hands of the people around them.

In the church’s completely overrun interior, Bolsonaro was greeted with chants of “myth,” as his supporters often refer to him. After 45 minutes of celebrations and prayers, the President and First Lady were called to the altar.

Michele said that she was small and that she watched the celebrations of the Lagoinha Church on television and once again said that the political dispute in Brazil would be a Manichean struggle.

“A very good moment to know that our hope is in Jesus, it has not been easy, it is a war of good against evil but we will win. Our nation is rich and prosperous, it was just mismanaged, but you saw grace in us, we don’t want a power project, we sometimes pay with our lives as they tried to kill my husband,” he said.