Futures Ibovespa advances following external optimism in US inflation week and Copom minutes; dollar and interest fall

The Ibovespa futures operates higher in the first trades this Monday (8), in line with the pre-market in New York, in a week marked by inflation data in the US and Brazil, in addition to the release of the Copom Minutes.

The corporate earnings season will be intense this week. Today, the results of Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4), Banco Modal (MODL11), Direcional (DIRR3), Miter (MTRE3), São Martinho (SMTO3) and more companies will be released after the markets close.

At 9:23 am (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa futures maturing in August was up 0.95%, at 107,715 points.

The commercial dollar was down 0.61%, at R$5.134 on purchase and R$5.135 on sale. The dollar futures for August was down 0.60%, at R$5.172.

Most interest futures are lower: DIF23 (January to 2023), 0.00 pp, at 13.76%; DIF25, -0.14 pp to 11.98%; DIF27, -0.14 pp, at 11.87%; and DIF29, -0.15 pp, at 12.08%.

On Wall Street, the main indexes continue to gain after the third consecutive week of gains, with investors attentive to the CPI release this week.

The new inflation reading will give investors more insight into the central bank’s next move at its September policy meeting. Traders are now pricing in a higher probability of a 0.75 percentage point increase next month, which would be the third consecutive increase of this magnitude.

In the spotlight, the financial market continues to revise downward the projection for this year’s inflation, but raise that of the next, show data from the Focus Report released on Monday.

The estimate for the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index) for 2022 fell from 7.15% last week to 7.11% today, but that for 2023 rose from 5.33% to 5.36%. It is the 6th week in a row of a drop in expectations for this year, but the 17th of an increase for next year’s inflation.

Dow Jones futures were up 0.46%, while S&P 500 futures were up 0.58% and Nasdaq futures were up 0.74%.

Hong Kong tech stocks pulled the broader index lower on Monday as Asian markets closed with no clear direction. SoftBank rose 0.74% ahead of earnings announcement, where the technology company’s Vision Fund posted a loss of 2.93 trillion Japanese yen ($21.68 billion) in the June quarter.

The tech giant’s overall net loss for the quarter was 3.16 trillion yen, compared with a profit of 761.5 billion yen a year ago.

Over the weekend, China released trade data for July that showed dollar-denominated exports up 18% from a year ago, performing above analysts’ expectations for a 15% increase, Reuters reported.

The Hang Seng index (-0.8%) ended lower after the city of Hong Kong reported the highest volume of new Covid-19 cases since April and the announcement of new lockdowns in Hainan catalysed new concerns about the Chinese economic recovery. . Furthermore, the escalation of military activities carried out around Taiwan also adds a new tail risk to local assets.

European markets, on the other hand, operate in the positive field in today’s session, on a day with an empty agenda there and with investors eyeing corporate profits and the main economic data, assessing the risk of recession.

Siemens Energy, Porsche and BioNTech reported results before the start of today’s trading session.

