Gasoline becomes 14.01% cheaper at pumps in July, says Ticket Log

The average price of a liter of gasoline was R$ 6.50 at gas stations in the country in July, a drop of 14.01% compared to June. Ethanol was sold at R$5.50 and was 8.34% cheaper compared to the same period. The data were released today by Ticket Log, which carries out a periodic price survey (IPTL).

All five Brazilian regions had a reduction in the price of gasoline. The biggest drop occurred in the Southeast, where the drop was 18.01% and the average price was R$ 6.18. The South region had the cheapest liter of fuel: R$ 6.09, down 15.3%. Despite the 11.94% reduction, the most expensive gasoline is in the Northeast, where the average price is R$6.79.

Piauí is the state that sells the liter of fuel with the highest price in the country, at R$ 7.23. The Federal District not only has the cheapest gasoline, sold at R$ 5.95, but also had the most expressive reduction, 23%. None of the states recorded an increase in fuel prices.

The cheapening of gasoline is due to the reduction of ICMS by the States, according to the survey. At the end of June, President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned a law that sets a limit of 17% to 18% for the tax rate levied on fuel, natural gas, electricity, communications and public transport.

“With the reduction of the ICMS rate, announced at the beginning of July, the price of gasoline was already registering drops of 5.46%, in relation to June, in the first days of the month, according to the Ticket Log survey. fortnight, the decrease in the value of fuel reached 10.22%. month”, highlights Douglas Pina, General Director of Mainstream of the Fleet and Mobility Division of Edenred Brasil.

“We will wait for the effects of the new 3.88% reduction announced for gasoline, sold at refineries, which should impact the pump price in the first days of August. It is worth mentioning that, analyzing parity with the international market, with this current reduction We still have a national price situation above international parity, with a window of 7 cents for gasoline, according to sector entities”, Pina also pondered.

Ethanol also recorded a drop in average price since the previous month and, at the end of July, it was cheaper in all regions. In addition to registering the lowest average among the other regions (R$ 4.72), the Midwest stood out with the most expressive decrease for the liter (-13.02%). The highest price for ethanol was found in the North, at R$5.89, despite a 6% drop.

São Paulo leads the ranking of the cheapest ethanol in the country, sold at R$ 4.21, a decrease of 9.91%. The most significant reduction for this fuel was registered at gas stations in Rio de Janeiro (15.60%), which went from R$6.16 to R$5.20. The most expensive ethanol was found in Pará, at R$ 6.35.

“Reflecting the reduction in the price of gasoline, registered throughout the national territory, the fuel presented itself as economically viable for more Brazilian states, in comparison with last month. Ethanol is more advantageous only for those who supply in São Paulo, Goiás and Mato Grosso”, concludes Pina.

The IPTL is an index of fuel prices based on supplies made at Ticket Log’s 21,000 accredited service stations, which manages 1 million vehicles, with an average of eight transactions per second.