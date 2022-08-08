German consul and husband had been married for 23 years and would move to Haiti

German consul in Brazil Uwe Hebert Hahn, arrested on suspicion of involvement in the death of Belgian husband Walter Henri Maximillen Biot, on Friday (5), lived with his partner for 23 years – four of them in Rio de Janeiro. Since arriving in Brazil, the couple has always lived at the same address, on Rua Nascimento Silva in Ipanema, in the south of the city, where Biot was found dead.

In a statement to the Civil Police, the consul said that in May he became aware that he should move to Haiti and explained that every four years he is obliged to change countries due to diplomatic issues.

According to him, the husband was happy with the change, but a month ago Biot “began drinking alcohol excessively and consuming sleeping pills (soothing)”. He further claimed that “her husband was nervous and distressed about the organization of the move, which is why she started drinking and consuming medication in a disorderly way”.

According to the German’s statement to the police, to which the UOL had access, Uwe also stated that her husband started to have some irrational reactions: “he slept too much and used to wake up at dawn screaming, having frequent nightmares” and that a few days ago these reactions intensified.

He stated that her husband fell out of bed, tripped over furniture and that in the early hours of the 4th to the 5th of August, he had intense diarrhea.

Suspect reported falling of partner

About the moment of Biot’s death, the consul reported that the couple were on the sofa in the living room when the Belgian had a sudden outbreak, got up and started screaming. According to the affidavit, the consul alleged that the victim tripped on the carpet and fell facedown on the floor between the living room and the terrace. According to him, Biot remained fallen and emitting groans.

Uwe also said she photographed her husband on the floor and sent the image to a friend who lives in New York to show that Biot was drunk again.

Upon noticing bleeding, the diplomat said he asked the doorman of the building for help, who called Samu (Emergency Mobile Service). To the rescue, the consul informed that the husband had felt sick and had fallen to the ground. The doctor responsible for the care, considered the possibility of sudden illness, but did not want to certify the death and the body was sent to the IML (Forensic Medical Institute) to certify the cause of death.

Secretary cleaned the property

The consul’s secretary also testified to the police. Valéria Teixeira reported that on Saturday morning she received a text message from Uwe saying that her husband was dead and that he had a heart attack.

According to the witness, she called the consul in the morning and arranged to meet him on the street. Uwe was walking with his dog and later the two went to the couple’s apartment.

At the scene, Valéria heard that Bioti would have run towards the balcony and fell and that when observing the balcony, she noticed the dog licking a blood stain.

Valéria says that she took a bucket of water and detergent and carried out a superficial cleaning of the place so that the dog would not have contact with the blood.

Arrest in flagrante delicto converted into preventive

The expert report carried out in an autopsy examination attested to the existence of signs of injuries to the victim’s body resulting from blunt action and pointed out that the crime is compatible with “dynamics of violent death”. As a result of the document, the Civil Police arrested the consul on Saturday (6) in the act. Yesterday, the Court of Justice in Rio converted the arrest into preventive.

Judge Rafael de Almeida Rezende, from the Central de Custodia de Benfica, in the north of Rio, highlighted that the victim may have been subjected to “intense physical suffering” not only on the day he was killed, but also at an earlier time.

“The evidence of several injuries on the victim’s body resulting from blunt action, one of them being compatible with bruising and the other with the use of a cylindrical instrument (supposedly a wooden stick), as well as the local expertise, which detected splattering of blood on the immobile […] It is noteworthy that, according to the autopsy report, the victim had several recent and old injuries spread throughout the body”, said the judge.

The consul’s defense even filed a request for habeas corpus in court, alleging that the arrest was illegal because there was no flagrante delicto and there would have been disrespect for diplomatic immunity, but the request was not granted.

The German Embassy and Consulate General said they would not comment and are awaiting the end of the investigations.

O UOL contacted the office responsible for the consul’s defense, but the reporter was informed that the lawyers were meeting and was instructed to leave a contact number. As of press time, Uwe’s defense has not returned the call.