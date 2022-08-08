Giovanna Antonelli asks for ‘electric chair’ for Guilherme de Padua

“Had to be in the electric chair” shot the actress on Wednesday (02), after Guilherme de Padua’s apology for the murder of Daniella Perez was made public. Giovana Antonelli commented on her social media about the fact that the killer was free even after committing a brutal crime, noting that he should have been sentenced to the electric chair, a penalty is not allowed in Brazil.

Gloria Perez fears being murdered by Paula Thomaz

Death penalty is not allowed in Brazil.

According to the Federal Constitution of 1988, the death penalty is not allowed in Brazil. Thus, Giovana Antonelli’s comment could not be accepted in court:

Art. 5th, XLVII – there will be no penalties: a) of death, except in the case of declared war, under the terms of art. 84, XIX; b) of a perpetual character; c) forced labor; d) banishment; e) cruel;

Not being allowed the death penalty, and perpetual character, art. 5 also provides in its item XLVI, that the penalties adopted will be the following:

Art. 5, XLVI – the law will regulate the individualization of the penalty and will adopt, among others, the following: a) deprivation or restriction of liberty; b) loss of property; c) fine; d) alternative social benefit; e) suspension or interdiction of rights;

In this way, after Guilherme de Pádua had served his prison sentence in a closed regime, he would be able to live in society again, according to the Federal Constitution.

Request for forgiveness made by Guilherme de Padua

On August 2nd, Guilherme de Pádua published a video on his YouTube channel, sending a message to Glória Perez, mother of Daniella and Raul Gazolla, husband of Daniella at the time she was murdered. “I always said that my biggest dream was to be able to ask for forgiveness”. The former actor, now a pastor, explained that many people doubt he could have truly regretted committing the crime.

“But maybe I’ll never have a real opportunity to ask for forgiveness. Therefore, Gloria Perez, I ask your forgiveness for all the suffering I caused you. I never forgot that meeting in the jail. Never forgot”.

On social media, celebrities such as Gi Lancellotti, Galisteu, Massafera reacted negatively to the video recorded by the former actor, calling him a “psychopath”. To Gazolla, Guilherme sent the following message:

Documentary on the Daniella Perez case on HBO MAX has a high rating on IMDb

“I beg your pardon. I never forgot the day I was called to the police station, you were there and you dragged yourself to me. hugged me crying. And there I saw that I was the worst person in the world.”

Murder committed by William of Padua

In the 1990s, Daniella Perez, daughter of writer and novelist Gloria Perez, was a big star in Brazilian soap operas. Married to actor Raul Gazzola, the young woman was acting in the soap opera De Corpo e Alma (1992), written by her mother, Gloria. Guilherme de Pádua was her scene partner, and after his role in the soap was reduced, due to Daniella’s prominence, he killed the young woman with the help of his wife at the time, Paula Thomaz. The attackers hit Daniella with 18 stab wounds, making it impossible for the victim to defend herself, which was a qualifier in her conviction. The actress’ body was found near a thicket in Barra da Tijuca, on the night of December 28, 1992.

The two were convicted of qualified homicide by the Jury, which considered that the crime had been premeditated. The case had great repercussion at the time because it was about global actors, and is still remembered today.

Documentary “Brutal Pact”

This year, HBO MAX released a documentary produced by Tatiana Issa and Guto Barra showing the painful accounts of Daniella’s mother, Glória Perez. The production explains how Guilherme and Paula Thomaz killed the young actress, and the reasons that made them commit the brutal crime.