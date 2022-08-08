Globo actress career ends with robbery accusation

Actress career ended after robbery accusation

According to the TV História website, a confusion involving Globo stars, such as Christiane TorloniSolange Couto and Jandira Martini left marks in the life of an actress who used to play supporting roles in Globo’s plots.

The actress Lucy Mafra started her artistic career doing street theater and became known for her work with the carioca group Tá na Rua. Also according to the website Tv História, her debut on TV was in 1980, in the soap opera Água Viva, by Globo. In the following years, he was in Baila Comigo (1981), Partido Alto (1984), Baby on Board (1988), De Corpo e Alma (1992), Pátria Minha (1994), A Próxima Vítima (1995), Engraçadinha… Seus Amores and Their Sins (1995), Who Are You? (1996), Por Amor (1997), Sandy & Junior (1999), Malhação 2000 (2000), Chocolate com Pimenta (2003), Kubanacan (2003) and Senhora do Destino (2004).

The last passage of the actress in a soap opera happened something very serious. In 2006, the soap opera América was shown on Globo, and during the recordings Lucy was accused by a Projac chambermaid of stealing purses from fellow cast members.

At the time, R$ 300 disappeared from Christiane Torloni’s wallet. And actresses Solange Couto and Jandira Martini were also allegedly stolen, but no formal complaint was made.

“It was a mistake, a misunderstanding. I continue in the novel. They even advised me to sue anyone [do elenco de “América”] talk about it”, declared the actress in an interview with Folha de São Paulo, in October 2005.

After that, the actress did not return to the small screens. In 2013, the author Telma Guedes would have cast Lucy for a role in Joia Rara, but ended up giving up when she learned that her name would have restrictions on the network. After that, the actress couldn’t get back on her feet.

With pulmonary dysplasia, actress Lucy Mafra died on December 5, 2014, at the age of 60, just four months after losing her mother.