Globo heartthrob has his career destroyed

One of the most promising actors of the generation had his career ruined by rumors and the persecution of two directors.

That TV backstage has many disputes for power and fame, everyone already knows, but how far can a famous person go to harm a rival? Controversies behind the cameras are as old as the history of television in Brazil and recently, a famous Globo heartthrob told that he had his career destroyed by a famous Platinum director.

The actor in question is Mario Gomeswho was one of the best known artists in Brazil between the 80s and 90s. But at the height of his fame, the heartthrob had an affair with another famous actress: Betty Faria, with whom she acted in the soap opera ‘Duas Vidas’, directed by Daniel Filho, Betty’s husband at the time.

In a recent interview with the podcast ‘Papagaio Falando’, Mario recalled the affair he had with the actress and that Daniel Filho ended up finding out about his wife’s jump. from there, the actor accuses the former boss of Globo of having done everything to destroy his career, including spreading rumors about his personal life in magazines at the time.

“I fell in love, I thought that woman would help me, more experienced, so I arrived [na Globo] and I was blown away. I thought it was normal, she was into me I was into her…but the guy didn’t like it,” he said on the podcast.

“The guy called me a fag for everything, he said to Betty: ‘You can’t see that he’s a fag… He destroyed everything, ended the possibility of me going higher“, denounced Mario.

With the discovery of his affair with Betty Faria, Mário Gomes said that he began to be sabotaged by other directors such as Carlos Imperial, with whom he had worked on a film.

Imperial, instead of launching the production with the original script, adapted the work to classify it as an erotic film and used a poster of Mário Gomes, implying that he would be homosexual.

MÁRIO GOMES WAS A VICTIM OF LIES THAT WERE PUBLISHED IN THE MAGAZINES OF THE TIME

According to the ex-Global, the movie poster is just the tip of the iceberg and soon after, several fake news about him and his family, since Mário would have fallen from the Rio-Niterói bridgethat his father would be a drug dealer and even that he would have been hospitalized with a carrot stuck in his anus.

That’s right, a newspaper of the time, called ‘Democratic struggle’ published an article with the title: “Mário Gomes stuck with a carrot is admitted to hospital”. In the text, the article said that the actor had been hospitalized with a carrot in the anus and soon the news had a huge impact.

Mário again accused Daniel Filho and Carlos Imperial of being responsible for the rumors involving his name: “Unbeknownst to me, he was taking part in the Democratic Fight: ‘Actor Mário Gomes enters the Fernando Magalhães maternity hospital, with a carrot and blah blah’. It was a bankrupt newspaper. This newspaper, inside the television, was widely distributed. It was to kill me my friend, Daniel wasn’t kidding, he wanted to get me out of the picture“.

“They called my father a drug dealer…He was always a fair man, he got everyone a job. He scolded my father who had died 9 years ago”, lamented the former Globo heartthrob.

Despite the cruel rumors, Mário Gomes did not give up on his career as an actor and continued to act in Globo and in the theater, but never, in fact, was he assumed the main role of the soap operas in which he participated.

BACK ON THE AIR AND POLITICAL CAREER

Mário’s last prominent role was in A Favorita (2008), where he played Gurgel, an unscrupulous and very ambitious man, but totally lazy.

Don’t blame yourself if you don’t remember the character, as the actor himself complained about the little space he had on stage in João Emanuel Carneiro’s plot.

“The last time I did a soap opera on Globo they didn’t let my character develop. Very painful. My share could not grow“, detonated the actor to the now extinct Domingo Show program, on Record.

He also acted in some soap operas on the São Paulo broadcaster and since 2018 has been trying to make a political career. Currently, at age 69, Mário Gomes is a pre-candidate for state deputy in Rio de Janeiro for the Republicans.