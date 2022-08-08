Government expenses with debt interest reach R$ 500 billion for the first time since 2016, says Central Bank

Central Bank informs that result corresponds to the last 12 months closed in May
247 – Government spending on public debt interest rose and reached R$500 billion in the last 12 months ended in May, according to information from the Central Bank. It is the first time they have reached this level since February 2016 (R$ 513 billion). The increase in the account is a reflection of the hikes in basic interest rates, the dollar and inflation.
The record is from January 2016, when debt interest expenses reached R$540 billion. That year, the country was facing one of the most intense financial crises in recent decades.
The current BRL 500 billion represents 5.51% of GDP, the highest percentage since November 2018 (5.52%). The peak, also in comparison with GDP, was in January 2016 (9% of GDP).
The expectation of economists in the financial market is that the cost of public debt will register a record value in the closed year of 2022, informs the G1.
