Guerrillas resisting the Taliban in a remote valley in Afghanistan | World

Traveling through the beautiful Andarab River valley north of the Afghan capital Kabul, we see no signs of conflict. But while the Taliban are more powerful and better armed than ever, here and in neighboring Panjshir province, they face the emergence of armed resistance to their power in Afghanistan.

Small groups of guerrillas hiding in the mountaintops and led by soldiers from the former Afghan army have been setting up ambushes and fighting the Taliban.

By car through green and fertile fields, we are accompanied by the Taliban at all times. Under his watchful eyes, locals praise the increased security with his regime and criticize the rebels.

Some of the compliments don’t ring true, but on the side street of a market, a man makes a grim statement to us: “I can’t tell the truth—if I did, I could be killed.”

It’s hard to get an idea of ​​the real scale of the fighting. Resistance forces often exaggerate their strength, while the Taliban solemnly deny their presence. But in Panjshir, fighters against the Taliban managed to shoot down a military helicopter and capture the soldiers on board.

Elsewhere in Baghlan province (where Andarab district is located), resistance fighters were recently filmed removing a Taliban flag from a military post.

When the BBC traveled to the Andarab Valley in June, the Taliban appeared to have firm grip on the territory. We visited the village of Qais Tarrach and the local military commander assured us that “no problems”.

Military commander Qari Jumadin Badri denies the presence of resistance fighters — Photo: BBC

“You can see for yourself, we only have a very small military presence here,” says Qari Jumadin Badri, who leads a battalion in the Afghan Army’s Omari division, atop a mountain above the valley.

But we have reliable information about an ambush by resistance forces at a Taliban vehicle near here last May, which resulted in the death of two Taliban members. Asked, Badri replied that “that was a long time ago. We launched operations in the mountains and now there is no [mais] anything.”

In Panjshir, videos circulated of long convoys of Taliban reinforcements, but there, too, Taliban officials deny consistent reports of conflict.

Andarab — another bastion of anti-Taliban sentiment — seems less militarized. But, talking secretly with local residents, we heard serious and repeated allegations of human rights abuses by the Taliban, trying to eliminate the resistance movement.

A relative of a resident named Abdul Hashim says he and three other men were arrested and killed by the Taliban immediately after the ambush near Qais Tarrach, after they were wrongly accused of involvement in the attack. “He had his hands tied and was shot in the head and chest,” according to the relative.

Abdul Hassim (left) and Noorullah were detained and killed by the Taliban, according to local reports — Photo: BBC

He showed photographs of Abdul Hassim’s body and said his brother-in-law Noorullah was also killed in the incident.

“They didn’t let the men attend Abdul Hashim’s funeral,” his relative told the BBC. “Only the women were able to bury him.”

One villager, who was also detained along with the men by the Taliban in the search operation, told the BBC that the Taliban had taken around 20 men from his village to the ambush site, where they were beaten with clubs and metal cables in the legs.

“They put me in the back of a pickup truck, someone pushed our heads down… Noorullah and Abdul Hashim were in another truck — they took them down and behind a military vehicle and shot them beside a stream” , he counts.

Two other men from the same village were also killed that day.

There are other troubling allegations. Four men traveling together towards the village of Tagharak – an active center of the resistance – were detained and questioned by the Taliban in June and allegedly killed afterwards.

Last year, shortly after the Taliban took Kabul in August, resistance fighters in Andarab said they had quickly “liberated” several districts.

After recapture by the Taliban, a doctor named Zainuddin was murdered at home with five of his relatives, including children. A family member claimed he had been killed for providing treatment for resistance fighters.

“As a doctor, it was your duty to treat everyone,” the relative said angrily.

In February of this year, another doctor — Dr. Khorami, from Deh Salah district in the north-east of the country — was also killed. A relative said he had received threats from the Taliban, warning him to stop treating people linked to the resistance.

Local residents claim that a third doctor remained in custody, while several families accused of having links to the resistance report being told to leave their villages.

The Taliban's control of the Andarab and Panjshir regions is currently not threatened – but their fighters have come under attack — Photo: AFP via BBC

Asadullah Hashimi, Taliban intelligence chief in Baghlan province, rejects the allegations. He acknowledges that a doctor was murdered in the region, but credits the incident to “personal enmity”.

Regarding the allegations of extrajudicial executions, Hashimi categorically denied that any detained person was killed. But he added that anyone who “violently resists government forces” during an operation could be killed or imprisoned: “this happens anywhere in the world.”

Hashimi refused to acknowledge the presence of resistance forces in the region, referring to a small group of “terrorists”, but there is a long history of opposing the Taliban there.

Andarab and Panjshir are dominated by the Persian-speaking Tajik community, while the Taliban are mainly Pashtuns.

The Taliban were able to successfully recruit some locals into their ranks, unlike the previous regime in the 1990s. Several local Taliban police chiefs and intelligence officials are Tajik or speak Persian, as are some of the soldiers stationed in Andarab. .

But most are Pashto. Many in Andarab worked in the security forces of the former Afghan government and now strongly oppose the Taliban, which they consider an intruder.

Some of the relatives of victims of extrajudicial executions also criticize resistance forces. They say their guerrilla tactics have left the civilian population vulnerable to Taliban reprisals.

The BBC managed to make contact with a resistance fighter in Andarab, Commander Shuja.

Responding to questions sent by the report, he stated in a pre-recorded message that “our fight is for justice, for fraternity, equality and for real Islam, not for Taliban Islam, which defames religion…”

“Our fight is for the rights of our sisters. The Prophet Muhammad said that education is mandatory for both men and women,” he says.

The violence in Andarab and Panjshir is localized and does not yet pose a serious threat to the Taliban’s overall control of the country. But there is a risk that the same mistakes of your former opponents will be repeated.

Over the past two decades, invasive attacks and allegations of killings of innocent civilians by Afghan and international forces have helped to increase the Taliban’s popularity in parts of the country where they already have a presence and some degree of support.

Now, they are accused of using the same counterinsurgency tactics, apparently with little sense of responsibility.