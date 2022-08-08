Haddad, Tarcísio and Garcia nationalize dispute and exchange attacks in first debate on TV

Current governor avoided the Lula-Bolsonaro polarization and said that political strife harms the State; Former minister received ‘welcome’ to SP and was asked about political godparents

ALEX SILVA/ESTADÃO CONTENT

In addition to Haddad, Tarcísio and Garcia, two other candidates participated in the debate: Vinícius Poit (Novo) and Elvis Cezar (PDT)



If in some states, such as Bahia, some of the main candidates try to distance themselves from the Lula-Bolsonaro polarization of local elections, in Sao Paulo the scenario is completely opposite. The first debate between the candidates for the São Paulo government on TV, which took place this Sunday, 7th, promoted by Band, showed the influence of the national dispute in the race for Palácio dos Bandeirantes. In the first few minutes, direct mentions of the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) and the current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) occurred in mutual attacks by competitors. The first one was carried out by Fernando Haddad (EN) and Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas (Republicans), who give face to polarization in the state. When answering a question about education, the former Minister of Infrastructure asked the audience about “who was the worst mayor in São Paulo”, in a clear provocation to the PT, who countered: “Type in Google the word genocidal and see what appears”, said Haddad, mentioning the more than 600 thousand deaths by the Covid-19 as the fault of the federal government. “And worse than that, it was cutting emergency aid before vaccinating people. You are responsible for the crisis we are experiencing. I’m sorry that you’ve already come with an aggressive tone talking about God,” said Fernando Haddad, who minutes earlier had “welcome” Tarcísio to the state, as the former minister lived in the Federal District before being a candidate.

In another moment, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) said that São Paulo “pays for the crisis that the PT left in the federal government until today”, in response to Haddad, also saying that the capital of São Paulo was paralyzed during the PT administration. “So much so that he got a red card”, said the toucan. In addition to Lula and Bolsonaro, the name of the former governor João Doria (PSDB) was also mentioned a few times during the debate. In one of them, Tarcísio questioned “where was” the toucan, who gave up public life and to run for the presidency of the Republic due to lack of support from his own party. Despite the clash, Rodrigo Garcia denied political sponsorship and, at various times, was opposed to polarization in Brazil and direct confrontation with competitors. “São Paulo doesn’t want to go to the right or left, São Paulo wants to go forward”, he said, citing countless times that the State “wants peace” and not that national polarization reflects on the State. “It’s the political fight that’s only hurting you. I don’t want this fight for São Paulo, I want São Paulo to have peace to continue working and moving forward.” In addition to Haddad, Tarcísio and Garcia, two other candidates participated in the debate: Vinícius Poit (Novo) and Elvis Cezar (PDT).

What did each candidate say?

Rodrigo Garcia

The first candidate to present himself, following a previous draw, was Rodrigo Garcia, the current governor of São Paulo, who wanted a “clean” campaign in the state and extolled that his proposal is to maintain the achievements that have been transforming the region. “I’m not talking about the past, we have to look forward. We have many challenges in São Paulo that we managed to solve with our actions and challenges that will depend on whether Brazil grows in the coming years. I am here to defend São Paulo, take care of São Paulo and help those who live,” he mentioned. Although he sought to avoid confrontation with opponents, the toucan was the main target of opponents, receiving criticism for the management of issues related to health, education and public security, mainly. In his opportunities, he acknowledged that “security is a permanent war” and that the State has points to improve, such as the situation in Cracolândia, but said he did not “turn a blind eye” to the problems. Among the topics covered are: PoupaTempo, unfinished works, hospitals, education and literacy and the Rodoanel. Asked about his predecessor, João Doria, the current governor denied sponsorship and countered the provocations. “I’m not here to make a fuss and fight,” he concluded.

Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas

Candidate supported by President Bolsonaro, Tarcísio made his presentation with a thank you to God. In his speeches, he talked about professional training, violence against women, privatization, works, actions carried out at the Ministry of Infrastructure and housing programs. In terms of education, the candidate reinforced the difficulties of the State, citing a lack of teachers, a new high school without training itineraries and losses from the pandemic. “We need to make up for lost time and this will involve fighting school dropout and all this has to do with income transfer policy and family assistance,” he said, promising to create the program Young Apprentice Paulista, if elected. “I’m sure we’ll be able to improve. It is not possible that São Paulo has 90% of students without proficiency in Portuguese and mathematics. If you don’t give the tools and skills, young people will have no hope.” The former minister was questioned by Vinícius Poit about his political sponsors and his recent alignment with Eduardo Cunha, former president of the Chamber of Deputies who was convicted of crimes such as passive corruption, money laundering and foreign exchange evasion. The ex-minister did not respond to the ex-deputy’s influence and only stated that he should choose technical names for the government.

Vinicius Poit

Like Freitas, Vinícius Poit also spoke about topics related to violence against women, harassment, entrepreneurship in education and initiatives for entrepreneurs. In his speeches, the main criticism was directed at the Fundão Electoral, citing on several occasions improvements that could be delivered to the State with the value of the resources. “My party is the only one that doesn’t use your money [cidadão] to do politics. […] With R$ 350 million we can zero the queue [da saúde]. Why not take Fundão and clear the surgery queue. any of the four [candidatos] can do that,” said the candidate. When asked about hunger and accentuated social inequality in the pandemic, with 18% of the population of São Paulo below the poverty line, Vinícius defended the existence of social programs, but recalled that it is necessary to “give the fish, give the rod, create the fishing environment and let the person know how to get by”. “We need to give the fish, but we have to give freedom, dignity to these families to get out of this and not be dependent on the State”, he defended, speaking about proposals for social assistance with social development.

Elvis Cesar

In turn, Elvis Cezar recalled programs and actions he developed while mayor of Santana da Parnaíba and spoke about proposals for his government: such as investments in the Municipal Guard and public security, greater recognition of military and civil police, “Mutirão da Saúde” and no stopped or unfinished work. Regarding Cracolândia, the candidate reinforced that it is a problem for the state government and promised to deal with the issue with the same efficiency as he did in the municipality. “I am prepared to make a movement for education in São Paulo, to provide health care efficiently and to take care of people without queues without lack of medicine. I want to create public security that gives the dignity that São Paulo citizens deserve, that they can go out with a cell phone without fear of being robbed, I want to eliminate hunger and fight poverty in São Paulo”, defended Elvis Cezar. He is part of the political platform of Ciro Gomes (PDT) in the state.

Fernando Haddad

The last to make the presentation was Fernando Haddad. During his speeches, the ex-minister made many nods to his term at the head of the São Paulo City Hall and extolled the importance of education, the central theme of his speeches. “It’s taking care of people, our children and young people who don’t have the education they deserve, the elderly who don’t have the health they deserve and the workers who don’t have the security they deserve”, said the PT. He also took a position “absolutely against” a possible privatization of Sabesp, when asked about the new legal framework for sanitation, stating that the value of the tariff would increase, without positive effects on the provision of services. “Sabesp is water and water is essential. What is essential is not sold,” he defended. During the debate, Fernando Haddad criticized the PSDB governments in São Paulo, citing about 1,000 unfinished works, problems with health and basic education, for example. However, the former minister was careful not to mention the name of Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), former governor of the state and former toucan, who is now running for vice president on the ticket with Lula. Booed by the audience, he said that, if elected, he will increase the minimum wage in São Paulo to R$ 1,580, as of January 1, 2023. “We have the best team to transform SP”, he concluded.