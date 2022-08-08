HBO Max will end and merge with Discovery+ in new streaming

Warner Bros. Discovery CONFIRMED that it intends to merge the streams HBO Max and Discovery+ in a new service.

In the report shared this Thursday (4), the company revealed that the streamings will come together in the middle of 2023.

Between September and November 2023, the change will begin to reach users in Latin America. In 2024, the new platform will arrive in Europe and Asia, and from there in other territories.

Confirmation comes shortly after events such as the cancellation of ‘batgirl‘ and removing original movies HBO Max from the platform catalog.

“In preparation for the eventual unification of HBO Max and Discovery+ programming on one platform, we are constantly evaluating our offering to our consumers; and part of that process includes removing selected content”says the official statement.

There are still no details on when the unification will take place and what the impact will be for viewers.

In April of this year, the merger between Discovery and WarnerMedia, forming the company Warner Bros. Discovery, led by David Zaslav. At the time, sources stated that the company’s new management was planning a reformulation in the DC Entertainment.

