“He said he loved me”, says mother of young man hit by Bruno Krupp

The mother of teenager João Gabriel Cardim Guimarães, killed after being run over by model Bruno Krupp, spoke for the first time after the accident in an interview that will air this Sunday (7), on the program “Fantástico”, from TV Globo. Mariana Cardim de Lima was with her son at the time of the hit-and-run on July 30.

Mariana said, in an excerpt released by the station, that mother and son told each other that they loved each other after the accident. “He and I lying on the track. I told him I loved him, he said he loved me too,” she said.

Influencer was at 150 km/h

According to information from the Military Police, the accident took place on Avenida Lúcio Costa, in Barra, around 10:50 pm. The teenager was crossing the road when he was hit by the motorcycle driven by Krupp.







Traffic surveillance cameras caught the model driving a motorcycle at high speed.

According to a witness told the police, the motorcycle that the model was riding was traveling at least 150 km/h when it hit the 16-year-old. The statement appears in the survey released by GloboNews.

Still the witness, she was driving her car when she was surprised by a motorcycle (Bruno Krupp’s) traveling between cars, at high speed and making noises with the accelerator. Soon after, the model ran over the boy.

The teenager’s left leg was amputated at the time of impact and, according to a military police officer, he stopped 50 meters in front of the accident. The young man was rescued, but he did not survive.