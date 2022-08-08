Health plans must cover unlimited sessions of some specialties; see what they are

Health plan patients who consult with psychologists, speech therapists, occupational therapists and physical therapists can have unlimited sessions. This is what the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) recently decided and officially approved this August.

The norm changes the old rules of health plans, which established, on average, up to ten sessions per year for some of these specialties. The measure applies to plan customers with any disease and health condition listed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

People with depression, cerebral palsy, down syndrome and schizophrenia, for example, can benefit. Pedro Lacerda, a lawyer with a master’s degree in Transformations in the Social and Economic Order and Regulation at the University of Brasília, comments on the rule, noting that it also covers those contracts for outpatient coverage.

“The new normative resolution of the National Supplementary Health Agency that determined the end of the limitation of the number of consultations and sessions with psychologists, speech therapists, occupational therapists and physiotherapists started to take effect from the 1st, for all regulated health plans that have coverage ambulatory, that is, coverage of consultations and exams”, he says.

According to the ANS, the new decision aims to promote equal rights for users of supplementary health and standardize the format of procedures currently provided for these professional categories.

One of the people who can benefit from the rule is the student from Brasília Júlia Valdez. She was having sessions with a psychologist, but had the number of appointments limited and is now waiting for the clinic and the contracted plan to adapt.

“For those who recognize that a psychologist is a very important service, that it would be important to always have this follow-up, ten sessions is too little. And it was very little, I’ve already done my ten. It’s pretty bad and I think it limits the treatment too much. So, this change is very good, because it will allow us to have a more stable, more lasting and continuous follow-up, which will help a lot”, he says.

Fernanda Varela, a lawyer specializing in the right to health, explains what the patient can do if the resolution is not yet being fulfilled by the clinics or plans. “In case of non-compliance with the ANS decision, patients can make a complaint with the companies’ ombudsman, with the ANS itself or even call the Judiciary”, she points out.

