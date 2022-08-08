Henrique and Juliano interrupt show in São Paulo after general fight | celebrities

Duo Henrique and Juliano end show in SP after widespread fight in the audienceEditing/Universal Music/Twitter

Published 07/08/2022 12:01 | Updated 08/07/2022 12:03

Rio – The duo Henrique and Juliano found themselves in a tense situation, at dawn last Saturday, when a general fight in the audience caused the artists to interrupt the show they were performing in Sorocaba, São Paulo. The moment was captured in videos shared by fans on social media, which show Henrique apologizing to the audience after saying that he would end the performance.

“I’m really sorry, but it’s not for you. You don’t deserve an event organized this way, really. The venue needs to be better able to receive the public, most here came to enjoy and have fun, not for that. home for that too”, said the singer.

In one of the videos, it is possible to see a group of men exchanging punches and kicks near the stage. Netizens said that the confusion started in one of the cabins and was approaching the space where the duo was performing. Henrique still tried to talk to those involved, but was almost attacked and ended up leaving the stage. The reason for the fight was not revealed and the country duo has not yet commented on what happened.

Meanwhile, the staff of the venue where the fight took place commented on the situation in an Instagram post. “UZNA regrets what happened in the early hours of Saturday (6), in which irresponsible people disrupted the event and disrupted the public’s enjoyment in an isolated incident. We are working to identify all those involved to adopt legal measures”, says the statement.

In a statement, the organization also states that Henrique and Juliano performed a show lasting 1h40, concluding the presentation within the time stipulated in the contract with the space.

Check out:

