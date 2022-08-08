High cholesterol is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease

The president of the Brazilian Society of Diabetes – Regional RJ (SBD-RJ), Daniel Kendler, recalls, on the National Day for the Prevention and Control of Cholesterol, celebrated today (8), that the excess of this fat in the body is one of the main factors of risk for cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attack and cerebrovascular accident (CVA) or stroke. About 40% of the Brazilian population has high cholesterol, according to the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC).

In an interview with Brazil AgencyKendler, endocrinologist and professor at the Institute of Medical Education (Idomed) at Estácio de Sá University, explained that cholesterol is a type of fat produced both by the body itself and through food intake.

“This fat is important for the production of hormones, for the constitution of cell membranes. It has several functions that are super important.” Excess cholesterol, however, especially the so-called LDL cholesterol, or bad cholesterol, is one of the main risk factors for cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attack and stroke. The “good cholesterol” is known as HDL.

According to the endocrinologist, excess cholesterol can be deposited on the walls of the arteries, causing them to become blocked and blood to stop reaching the heart; in the case of cerebral arteries, stroke or stroke may occur.

Combat

To combat excess cholesterol, Daniel Kendler highlighted the need to improve the health of the individual as a whole. “When we want to improve high cholesterol, we immediately think about measures that prevent cardiovascular diseases: maintaining the right weight, doing regular physical activity, not smoking, not drinking too much alcohol. All of this is important for the individual who has high cholesterol. Because cardiovascular disease has several risk factors and we have to tackle them all.”

Another useful guideline for lowering high cholesterol is to avoid consumption of saturated fats, especially animal fats. “It is indicated for cholesterol reduction”, said the doctor. He admitted that, at times, depending on fat levels, medication is needed. “But healthy life everyone can and should have, regardless of going to the doctor”.

The annual blood test to measure cholesterol is important, recalled the president of SBD-RJ. This is explained because high cholesterol has no symptoms. The guideline is that, from 40 years of age, or earlier, if the person has other risk factors, such as obesity, diabetes, family history, high blood pressure, in addition to the consultation, a laboratory test should be carried out to assess the levels of blood pressure. cholesterol.

Recommendation

Kendler stressed that there is no magic recipe, because each individual is different. But the general recommendation to avoid high cholesterol is “don’t smoke, drink in moderation, do regular physical activity and have a balanced diet in relation to animal protein, with little saturated fat, lots of fiber, vegetables, fruits”. He added that animal protein, with a lot of fat, tends to raise cholesterol.

The expert pointed out that annually, in Brazil, cardiovascular diseases are the main causes of registered deaths. He further noted that heredity can also determine high cholesterol, even in individuals who have healthy habits. It’s called familial hypercholesterolemia, he said.