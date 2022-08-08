Hollywood actress is in intensive care with severe burns

Actress Anne Heche, who suffered a car accident and several burns on her body on Friday, 6, in Los Angeles, in the United States, breathes with the help of machines, but is in stable health condition, according to the statement. released to update the press on the artist’s health status.

“Anne is in a stable condition at the moment. Her family asks for prayers and positive thoughts. We also ask that you respect her privacy at this difficult time,” the spokesperson said.

According to CNN, the actress is in the ICU, has severe burns and a long recovery ahead. The website TMZ interviewed witnesses who said that Anne was involved in an accident in the garage of a building shortly before colliding with the house that caught fire. She would have hit a garage and when people approached, the actress accelerated and fled the scene.

Anne Heche is 53 years old and dated presenter Ellen Degeneres between 1997 and 2000. Her best known works were the films “Six Days, Seven Nights”, in 1998, opposite Harrison Ford (from the “Indiana Jones” saga) and “Game hard” with Jason Statham (from “Explosive Charge”).

