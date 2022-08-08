Homeland Captain or Soldier Boy

the boys has gained a lot of fans in recent years. Two of his strongest season three superheroes are Soldier Boy and Homelander. The battle between them could never end. In the first two seasons of the series, Antony Starr’s Homelander remained the most powerful character in the universe and the seven.

However, with Jensen Ackles joining in the boys as Soldier Boy, season three introduces a new candidate. Thus, the series recreates the parody of Captain America from the comics, making him a threat looking for power from the Homelander.

What fans didn’t expect is the way Soldier Boy appears in the third season of the Prime Video series. In addition to being enigmatic, he is not allied with Vought and the seven. Soon, Billy Brute (Karl Urban) and his group track down Soldier Boy, who was in a Russian testing facility, and was found while the group searches for a weapon that can destroy Homeland.

So episode 5 of season three of the boys revealed that they were making a deal to destroy the Supers together. (via ScreenRant)

The new hero in the boys

Soldier Boy and Homelander’s powers can be very similar in terms of their strength level. the boys had many episodes to showcase Homelander’s abilities, including his flight, laser vision, superhuman strength, bulletproof skin, and near-invulnerability.

Soldier Boy’s abilities are similar, especially his strength. A major new addition to Soldier Boy’s powers in the show’s third season is that he can become a walking nuclear bomb. This has been demonstrated many times.

Therefore, the radiation he received from the Russian experiment gave him a new ability to send a massive blast of gigantic energy from his chest. On top of all that, Soldier Boy’s explosion also seems to be able to take away the powers of other supers in the boysas shown by Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara).

However, which is the strongest of the boys: Soldier Boy or Homelander?

Finding the winner of the battle between Soldier Boy and Homelander in the series largely depends on the context of the battle. If Soldier Boy had the opportunity to attack the Homelander with one of his power blasts that wiped out the opponent’s powers, he would easily win.

With that, he would become a normal person again and it would be easy enough for an original Vought superhero to destroy Homeland. However, it’s not so easy to land such an explosion on another powerful character in the series. In a situation where the real battle begins, it looks like Homeland will win.

While Soldier Boy’s new abilities make him more powerful, Homelander’s general abilities give him the upper hand. With this, he can avoid Soldier Boy attacks in the boys and use the same power to surprise him quickly.

It’s still impossible to know how Soldier Boy might react when attacked by Homelander with his laser eyes. The combat between Soldier Boy and the Homeland Captain is totally linked to their resistance. Therefore, any of their allies can stir up the fight. However, in almost all cases, the Homelander must win any battle by being the strongest.

Soldier Boy and Homeland Captain fight in the comics?

in the comics of the boys of Garth Ennis, Homelander fights with several supers, although Soldier Boy is not among them, in fact it is that the two powerful superheroes of Vought have their participation restricted in the source material. Their most important encounter took place during the infamous Herogasm event.

At that time, Soldier Boy was still leading Payback, but he was trying to get promoted to Os Sete. Therefore, Homelander lied to Soldier Boy, informing him that having sex might be enough to earn him a place. They don’t actually fight in the comics, despite the sheets fight.

This leaves the heroes of the Amazon series with complete freedom when it comes to showing who is the most powerful among them, should they ever clash.

So who do you think wins this fight in the boys?

Of course, you will also like:

>Stranger Things: The Truth Behind Eddie’s Story in the Netflix Series

By the way, be sure to follow Streamings Brasil. After all, here you don’t miss anything from the series.