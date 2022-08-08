Honda Forza 350 launched in Brazil for R$ 47 thousand; know details and see photos

THE Honda Forza 350 2022 was officially launched in Brazil this Monday, August 8th. like the MOTOR had published, the model was confirmed for the second half of the year, but it remained to know the data sheet information and the price: BRL 47,000. According to the company, the first units arrive at dealerships in August, in metallic gray.

The scooter comes with a 1-cylinder engine, and 330 cc of displacement, which yields 29.2 horsepower and 3.24 kgfm of torque at 5,250 rpm. The transmission is automatic CVT, while the final transmission is done by belt.

Honda Forza 350 2022 Image: Honda

With a 15-inch wheel at the front and a 14-inch wheel at the rear, it’s a full-bodied model. With 185 kg in total, and 176 kg dry, the Forza 350 has a fuel tank of 11.7 liters.

FOLLOW MOTOO ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

In the electronic package, the scooter has Honda’s traction control, called Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), which controls acceleration in order to avoid skidding on the rear wheel. In addition, it is equipped with ABS brakes on both wheels, smart key, USB port and electrically adjustable windshield.

Honda Forza 350 2022 Image: Honda

DATA SHEET – Honda Forza 350

PRICE BRL 47,000 MOTOR 1 cylinder, 330 cc, liquid cooled FOOD Electronic injection FUEL Gasoline POWER 29.2 horsepower at 7,500 rpm TORQUE 3.24 kgfm at 5,250 rpm CONSUMPTION 30 km/l *European data DIAMETER x COURSE 77mm x 70.7mm EXCHANGE CVT LENGTH 2147 mm WIDTH 754 mm HEIGHT 1507 mm BETWEEN AXLES 1,510 mm GROUND DISTANCE 135 mm SEAT HEIGHT 780 mm WEIGHT 184 kg (176 kg dry) TANK 11.7 liters BRAKES ABS FRONT BRAKE 256 mm disc REAR BRAKE 240 mm disc FRONT TIRE 120/70R15 REAR TIRE 140/70R14 FRONT SUSPENSION telescopic REAR SUSPENSION twin shock COLORS metallic gray

MORE FROM THE MOTORCYCLE WORLD