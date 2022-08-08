Honda Forza 350 launched in Brazil for R$ 47 thousand; know details and see photos

THE Honda Forza 350 2022 was officially launched in Brazil this Monday, August 8th. like the MOTOR had published, the model was confirmed for the second half of the year, but it remained to know the data sheet information and the price: BRL 47,000. According to the company, the first units arrive at dealerships in August, in metallic gray.

The scooter comes with a 1-cylinder engine, and 330 cc of displacement, which yields 29.2 horsepower and 3.24 kgfm of torque at 5,250 rpm. The transmission is automatic CVT, while the final transmission is done by belt.

Honda Forza 350 2022
Honda Forza 350 2022
Image: Honda

With a 15-inch wheel at the front and a 14-inch wheel at the rear, it’s a full-bodied model. With 185 kg in total, and 176 kg dry, the Forza 350 has a fuel tank of 11.7 liters.

In the electronic package, the scooter has Honda’s traction control, called Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), which controls acceleration in order to avoid skidding on the rear wheel. In addition, it is equipped with ABS brakes on both wheels, smart key, USB port and electrically adjustable windshield.

Honda Forza 350 2022
Honda Forza 350 2022
Image: Honda

DATA SHEET – Honda Forza 350
PRICE BRL 47,000
MOTOR1 cylinder, 330 cc, liquid cooled
FOODElectronic injection
FUELGasoline
POWER 29.2 horsepower at 7,500 rpm
TORQUE 3.24 kgfm at 5,250 rpm
CONSUMPTION30 km/l *European data
DIAMETER x COURSE77mm x 70.7mm
EXCHANGECVT
LENGTH2147 mm
WIDTH754 mm
HEIGHT1507 mm
BETWEEN AXLES1,510 mm
GROUND DISTANCE135 mm
SEAT HEIGHT780 mm
WEIGHT184 kg (176 kg dry)
TANK11.7 liters
BRAKESABS
FRONT BRAKE256 mm disc
REAR BRAKE240 mm disc
FRONT TIRE120/70R15
REAR TIRE140/70R14
FRONT SUSPENSIONtelescopic
REAR SUSPENSIONtwin shock
COLORSmetallic gray

